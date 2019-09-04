Courtney Barnett Announces Solo Tour

Courtney Barnett has today announced a very special run of intimate shows. This will be her first ever solo tour of the USA.

Taking in venues intimate, iconic and beautiful, Barnett will perform alone on stage accompanied by nothing but her own guitar. The tour promises to deliver something special for fans with Barnett's incredible songwriting and guitar-playing laid bare and up close.

These shows represent something of a return to formative years for Barnett, a journey back to basics. After all, this is the mode where Barnett developed and refined her extraordinary word-play and poetry before taking it to the world.

Aside from these dates, Barnett will also be performing at Wilco's Sky Blue Sky Festival in the Riviera Maya, Mexico and will support Brandi Carlile for two special nights at the Ryman Theater in Nashville.

Barnett will be bringing Melbourne-via-Germany musician Hachiku on the road with her as support. Hachiku (Anika Ostendorf to her friends) releases music through the label Barnett founded, Milk! Records.

Upcoming Tour Dates

1/18/20 - Riveira Maya, Mexico @ Sky Blue Sky Festival

1/20/20 - Nashville, TN @ The Ryman (supporting Brandi Carlile)

1/21/20 - Nashville, TN @ The Ryman (supporting Brandi Carlile)

1/23/20 - Wilmington, DE @ The Queen* TICKETS

1/24/20 - Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse* TICKETS

1/25/20 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios* TICKETS

1/27/20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol at Carnegie Lecture Hall* TICKETS (on sale 9/13)

1/28/20 - Cleveland, OH @ Garner Auditorium* TICKETS

1/29/20 - Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre* TICKETS

1/31/20 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's* TICKETS

2/1/20 - San Louis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater* TICKETS

2/2/20 - Sonoma, CA @ Redwood Barn* TICKETS

*with support from Hachiku

Photo Credit: Mia Mala McDonald





Related Articles View More Music Stories