Country Music and an Authentic Heart – The Rising Journey of Matt Oakley

Matt Oakley’s journey to country music stardom is rooted in authenticity, resilience, and a deep love for storytelling. With a sound that bridges traditional country roots and modern influences, Oakley has crafted a space in the country music scene that feels both fresh and familiar. His latest single, “Party on 95,” offers fans a road trip anthem that celebrates the freedom of the open road and the memories made along the way.

A Song Born on the Road

Growing up in a military family, Oakley moved frequently across the U.S. and even spent time in South Korea. His experiences traveling between states like Maryland, Virginia, and South Carolina shaped his perspective and artistry. “Party on 95” takes listeners on a nostalgic journey inspired by his college road trips along Interstate 95, where he and his friends would pack the truck, crank up the music, and head to Florida for spring break.

“‘Party on 95’ is exactly what it sounds like,” Oakley shared. “It’s about not waiting until you get to your destination to start the party. Turn on your favorite songs, roll the windows down—it’s a celebration of the ride itself.” The song’s infectious melody and sing-along chorus capture the spirit of carefree road trips, transporting listeners to their own adventures.

From Humble Beginnings to Festival Stages

Oakley’s rise in country music began with small-town performances, but his talent and dedication quickly propelled him to bigger stages. In 2023, he delivered a standout performance at the Carolina Country Music Festival (CCMF), sharing the lineup with icons like Bailey Zimmerman, Big & Rich, and 3 Doors Down. His journey continued with appearances at major events like Patriots Fest, solidifying his place as a rising star in the genre.

His singles, including “Can’t Take The Dogs” and “Single This Summer,” showcase his versatility as a songwriter. He blends heartfelt storytelling with catchy hooks. Produced by David Ray Stevens, known for his work with Luke Bryan and Jelly Roll, Oakley’s tracks embody the authenticity and charm that resonate with fans.

A Blend of Modern and Traditional Sounds

Oakley’s music reflects his influences—artists like Rascal Flatts, Riley Green, Luke Combs, and Morgan Wallen. He combines the emotional depth of traditional country with modern rock and pop energy, creating a sound uniquely his own. “Party on 95” is no exception, blending nostalgic vibes with an upbeat rhythm perfect for road trip playlists.

True to the song’s theme, Oakley’s road trip essentials include great music and beef jerky, energy drinks, and gummy worms—fuel for keeping the party alive on the road.

Navigating Challenges with Resilience

Like many artists, Oakley faced challenges during the pandemic but used social media platforms like TikTok to stay connected with fans. His innovative approach allowed him to build a loyal audience while staying true to his artistic identity. This adaptability and resilience have been key to his growing success.

Looking Ahead: A Promising Future

Fans eager for more from Oakley won’t have to wait long. His debut full-length album, slated for release in 2025, features 14 tracks written in Nashville with top session musicians. Each song tells a piece of his life story, from his upbringing in a military family to his evolution as a songwriter.

“It’s my life in 14 songs,” Oakley said, emphasizing his commitment to creating music that resonates deeply with listeners. His goal? To craft timeless tracks, headline major festivals, and connect with fans worldwide.

A Heartfelt Anthem for the Road

With “Party on 95,” Matt Oakley invites listeners to embrace the joy of the journey, reminding them that some of the best moments happen before they reach their destination. His rise in country music is a testament to his dedication, authenticity, and unwavering passion for storytelling. As Oakley’s career continues to soar, his fans can look forward to a future filled with music that speaks to the heart—and keeps the party going, no matter where the road leads.

