Country Music Star Alan Jackson To Stage 'Small Town Drive-In' Concerts

Country Music icon Alan Jackson will perform a pair of shows next month in Alabama as he launches his first-ever "Small Town Drive-In" concerts - presented by Pepsi - bringing three decades of hits to music fans in a unique "drive-in meets concert" experience, giving attendees a quality-of-life activity during this current time of isolation and uncertainty.

Jackson will stage two shows - June 5 in Cullman, AL (on the open-field site of the long-running Rock the South festival) and June 6 in Fairhope, AL (on the grounds of Oak Hollow Farm). Detailed information regarding each location and event is available at AlanJacksonDriveIn.com.

Alan Jackson's Small Town Drive-In concerts will find the Country Music Hall of Famer playing to an audience of approximately 2000 parked vehicles. Both events will be staged in accordance with and while promoting CDC and Alabama state health guidelines regarding social distancing and other practices. Concertgoers will be required to stay with their vehicles...and concessions will be provided only via phone orders with delivery to vehicles.

Tickets for Alan Jackson's Small Town Drive-In concerts go on sale Wednesday, May 27 (10:00am CT) at AlanJacksonDriveIn.com. General admission price per vehicle (up to two passengers) is $99.99; additional passenger tickets may be purchased for $39.99. A limited amount of VIP parking, closest to the stage, is available starting at $199.99.

A portion of all proceeds from each Small Town Drive-In concert will go toward food relief efforts in the respective regions, which have been taxed more than usual due to current events and resulting economic circumstances. More information about the designated charities can be found at AlanJacksonDriveIn.com.

The Cory Farley Band, frequent performers at Jackson's AJ's Good Time Bar in downtown Nashville, will open the shows.

Alan Jackson's touring history has taken him all over the U.S. and around the world. His concert performances have been seen by millions in such far-reaching places as Australia, Norway and Brazil; he's played iconic stages ranging from Carnegie Hall to the Ryman Auditorium. His 2020 Small Town Drive-In concerts will be the latest in his storied line of memorable and notable live concert events.

Photo Credit: Kristy Belcher

