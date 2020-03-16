Country Music Association Commits $100,000 To Nashville Tornado Relief On Behalf Of Its Members

The Country Music Association (CMA) is giving $100,000 for tornado relief through The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee's Emergency Response Fund, which supports affected communities and nonprofits helping victims address ongoing needs. The pledge was made Wednesday, March 11 with strong support from the CMA Board on behalf of its membership base.



"All of us at CMA hurt for our friends and neighbors and our hearts are with those who are suffering," says Kurt Johnson, CMA Board Chairman and Town Square Media Senior Vice President, Programming. "We always want to be there to help in times of need."



In addition to the monetary donation, CMA also partnered with SESAC to host a weeklong supply drive at their Music Row offices March 6-13. Receiving donations from more than 100 individuals, the drive resulted in over 20 truckloads of supplies being sent to seven local churches and nonprofits who service affected areas in Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties. Items collected include bottled water, personal hygiene items, first aid kits, clothes, shoes, diapers, canned food, flashlights, batteries, trash bags, bedding and more.



Founded in 1958, the Country Music Association is the first trade organization formed to promote a type of music. In 1961, CMA created the Country Music Hall of Fame to recognize artists and industry professionals with Country Music's highest honor. More than 7,700 music industry professionals and companies from around the globe are members of CMA. The organization's objectives are to serve as an educational and professional resource for the industry and advance the growth of Country Music around the world. This is accomplished through CMA's core initiatives: the CMA Awards, which annually recognize outstanding achievement in the industry; CMA Fest, which benefits the CMA Foundation and music education and is taped for a three-hour network television special, "CMA Fest"; and "CMA Country Christmas." All of CMA's television properties air on the ABC Television network.





Related Articles View More Music Stories