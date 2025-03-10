Counting Crows Reveal UK, EU & North American Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated rock band Counting Crows have announced The Complete Sweets! Tour in support of their forthcoming album Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets! Preorder HERE.

Kicking off on June 10 in Nashville, TN, the tour will bring the band’s legendary live show to fans across North America and Europe, delivering the timeless storytelling, raw emotion, and rich melodies that have defined their career for over three decades.

Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets! marks the band’s first full-length album since Butter Miracle: Suite One which received critical acclaim in 2021. Embodying the contrast between intimate storytelling and larger-than-life themes, the forthcoming album promises to deliver the signature storytelling and rich melodies that have made Counting Crows one of the most beloved bands of the last three decades.

Frontman Adam Duritz delivers a raw and compelling vocal performance, backed by the band’s dynamic instrumentation that blends rock, folk, and alternative influences. The first single from the album, ‘Spaceman In Tulsa’, introduces this new era with a compelling narrative and dynamic instrumentation. As the band's first new music in nearly five years, the song seamlessly blends their signature sound with a fresh, modern energy.

“‘Spaceman In Tulsa’ is about metamorphosis—the way music breaks down who we were and spins us into something new. It’s about broken lives becoming something better,” said frontman Adam Duritz. Listen to the single ‘Spaceman In Tulsa’ below.

The tour will feature special guests The Gaslight Anthem on most North American dates, adding to the electrifying energy that fans have come to expect from a Counting Crows live performance.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. local time, with a special artist presale starting Tues, Mar 11 @ 10am local time in each city. Fans can get tickets and more information at CountingCrows.com.

THE COMPLETE SWEETS! TOUR DATES

June 10, 2025 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

June 11, 2025 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion

June 13, 2025 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival (on sale April 24)

June 14, 2025 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater

June 17, 2025 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 19, 2025 - Etobicoke, ON - The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto

June 21, 2025 - Chautauqua, NY - Chautauqua Amphitheater*

June 22, 2025 - Verona, NY - The Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino*

June 25, 2025 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

June 26, 2025 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

June 28, 2025 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

June 29, 2025 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

July 2, 2025 - Springfield, MA - MassMutual Center

July 3, 2025 - Grantville, PA - Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

July 5, 2025 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

July 6, 2025 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 8, 2025 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion

July 10, 2025 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 12, 2025 - Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

July 13, 2025 - Bristol, VA - Hard Rock Live Bristol*

July 15, 2025 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

July 17, 2025 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

July 19, 2025 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

July 20, 2025 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound at Coachman Park

July 22, 2025 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

July 24, 2025 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 26, 2025 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater

July 27, 2025 - Gautier, MS - The Sound Amphitheater

July 30, 2025 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

July 31, 2025 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

August 2, 2025 - San Antonio, TX - The Espee

August 3, 2025 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

August 5, 2025 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

August 7, 2025 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park

August 9, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood

August 10, 2025 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Theater

August 12, 2025 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

August 13, 2025 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre

August 16, 2025 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Fairgrounds* (On sale April 11)

August 17, 2025 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery (Already on sale)

August 19, 2025 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 21, 2025 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 23, 2025 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

September 21, 2025 - Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal*

September 22, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live*

September 24, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega Main Hall*

September 25, 2025 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene*

September 27, 2025 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet*

September 29, 2025 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks*

September 30, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys*

October 2, 2025 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn*

October 4, 2025 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer*

October 6, 2025 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle*

October 7, 2025 - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus*

October 9, 2025 - Paris, France - L'Olympia*

October 10, 2025 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur*

October 12, 2025 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz*

October 14, 2025 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Razzmattazz*

October 15, 2025 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera*

October 17, 2025 - Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseu dos Recreios*

October 21, 2025 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena*

October 23, 2025 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall Newcastle*

October 24, 2025 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester*

October 26, 2025 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy Leeds*

October 27, 2025 - Edinburgh, UK - Edinburgh Academy*

October 29, 2025 - Wolverhampton, UK - The Halls*

October 31, 2025 - Portsmouth, UK - Portsmouth Guildhall*

November 1, 2025 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley*

*w/o The Gaslight Anthem

ABOUT COUNTING CROWS

For more than two decades, the Grammy and Academy Award-nominated rock band Counting Crows have enchanted listeners worldwide with their intensely soulful and intricate take on timeless rock & roll. Exploding onto the music scene in 1993 with their multi-platinum breakout album, August and Everything After, the band has gone on to release seven studio albums, selling more than 20 million records worldwide, and is revered as one of the world's most pre-eminent live touring rock bands.

In October 1996, the band's double-platinum sophomore studio album, Recovering the Satellites, debuted at number one and further solidified their growing reputation as one of the leading American alternative rock bands in the world. A follow-up to their early success, Counting Crows went on to release This Desert Life(l999), Hard Candy (2002), Saturday Nights & Sunday Mornings(2008), Underwater Sunshine (Or What We Did on Our Summer Vacation) (2012), Echoes of the Outlaw Roadshow (2013), and Somewhere Under Wonderland (2014). In 2004, Counting Crows recorded the chart-topping "Accidentally in Love" for the animated motion picture Shrek 2. The instant success of the track earned them an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song at the 2005 Academy Awards, a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song, and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media.

In 2021, Counting Crows ranked #8 on Billboards "Greatest of All Time: Adult Alternative Artists" 25th-anniversary chart. After seven years, Adam Duritz and Counting Crows released Butter Miracle: Suite One in May 2021 to rave reviews. The band also kicked off their first tour since 2018, ‘The Butter Miracle Tour’, from 2021 through 2023, with sell-out performances across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Photo Credit: Mark Seliger

