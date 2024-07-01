Cory Wong Releases New Single With Bruce Hornsby and Metropole Orkest

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cory Wong has released "'Quotidian Fields," his new single with Bruce Hornsby along with Metropole Orkest.

"'Quotidian Fields' is the second single for my upcoming album Starship Syncopation," the artist shares.

"I've been a Bruce Hornsby fan since I was a little kid. There's something about his piano sound that is so unique and has such a strong fingerprint. That is very rare when playing purely acoustic instruments. If you sat down with 10 piano players on the same piano, you'd know which one is Hornsby. I wanted to feature that in the most simple and elegant way possible for this song. When Bruce and I started talking about writing and recording a song together, he said that he had some old demos of instrumental tune ideas. He sent them over and there was one in particular that made me visualize something. It took me somewhere. I immediately started jotting down the vision of what I was seeing and imagined what the arrangement would sound like if it represented what I was seeing in my mind. The piano part he sent gave me just enough information to hear the rest of it in my head. I had a vision of a grandfather clock in the middle of the desert with mountains in the background. The main subject of the visual is the grandfather clock. I thought that Bruce's piano should represent the clock. Something classic, iconic, and instantly recognizable. The vast expanse of the desert and sky is represented by the airy pad elements that you hear in the song (which is actually airplane ambiance that Bruce recorded from his laptop microphone!!!).

"The mountain range in the back needed to be represented by something unmistakable and iconic as well. When you hear a fretless bass, it is unmistakably that sound and that sound only, in the same way when you see Mt. Rainier or the Matterhorn from a distance...you know exactly what it is. It's a reference. The guitar parts in this song have a steady rhythmic undercurrent that subtly drives the subdivision of the music just like the inward mechanics of a grandfather clock. The orchestra parts are meant to represent "where" the whole landscape is. The arrangement and orchestration is inspired by a lot of classic American classical music like Aaron Copeland. It has a sort of 'heartland' out in the plains of the US sort of feel to it that gives it a feeling of open air. When I write instrumental music, it helps me to visualize because that helps me aim somewhere, and it helps me know when something is complete. It was a dream to collaborate with both Bruce Hornsby and the Metropole Orkest on this."

CORY WONG FALL TOUR DATES

OCT 29 - ST. LOUIS (The Pageant)

OCT 30 - NASHVILLE (The Ryman)

OCT 31 - NASHVILLE (The Ryman)

NOV 1 - ATLANTA (The Eastern)

NOV 2 - CHARLOTTE (The Fillmore)

NOV 4 - RICHMOND (The National)

NOV 6 - WASHINGTON DC (The Anthem)

NOV 7 - BROOKLYN (Kings Theatre)

NOV 8 - PHILADELPHIA (The Met)

NOV 9 - TBA

NOV 11 - TBA

NOV 12 - TBA

NOV 14 - PITTSBURGH (Stage AE)

NOV 15 - TORONTO (History)

NOV 16 - DETROIT (Royal Oak)

NOV 17 - COLUMBUS (Kemba Live)

NOV 20 - INDIANAPOLIS (Egyptian Room)

NOV 21 - MADISON (The Sylvee)

NOV 22 - CHICAGO (The Salt Shed)

NOV 23 - ST. PAUL (The Palace)

NOV 24 - ST. PAUL (The Palace)

Comments