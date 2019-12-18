Cory Wells Announces Tour with Lund & Guccihighwaters

With the end of 2019 just around the corner, singer/songwriter Cory Wells is already setting his sights on an even bigger 2020. He announces today that he will be joining Lund and Guccihighwaters on tour this Feburary and March. For additional information or to purchase tickets, please visit: www.corywellsofficial.com.

"I am so excited to announce something so different than what I've done in the past," shares Wells. " When I listen to these artists it's very clear that we are all saying the same things. We just express them in a different way. I'm a world of playlists and mixed genres I think this will be a very successful tour. I can't wait to hit the road again with something so out of the box."

Earlier this year Wells released The Way We Are, his highly anticipated debut full-length. The Way We Are is out now via Pure Noise Records, and has recently garnered attention from Rock Sound and Substream Magazine for singles "Cement" and "Broken." The album is available for purchase at smarturl.it/CoryWells.

Across his debut album's 12 songs, Wells plays the role of shapeshifter: Just when you've got him figured out, he unleashes new musical elements - a ferocious scream ("Walk Away") that eventually gives way to soaring falsetto ("Cement"), stirring acoustic guitar that crescendos into fiery full-band fare. The ghosts of new-era emo torchbearers (including Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba, a contributor on "Fall Apart") are alive and well in his lush beds of acoustic-based rock, but Wells isn't actively summoning them. Rather, he's a decidedly patient songwriter, waiting for the right time to pair a searing lyric with the throat-shredding vocal performance it demands.

Wells launched his solo project in 2017 with his first release for Pure Noise Records, the How to Tear Apart the Ones You Love EP, and follow-up single "End of a Good Thing" quickly became a viral hit in 2018, racking up millions of YouTube views and Spotify streams and introducing fans around the world to Wells' storytelling.

At this point in his still-young career as a solo artist, Wells is in an enviable position: As a true student of music in all its styles and forms ("Every genre has its place, and I appreciate something from all of it."), he's a songwriter without limits. He's already masterfully distilled the songs of his youth - the emotional ferocity of metal, the heart-on-sleeve confessionalism of emo and salt-of-the-earth universality of folk - into the music of his present, and looking forward, there seems to be no telling how Wells' music will evolve from here.

You get the sense the singer prefers it that way. As it stands, he's having too much fun keeping listeners - and even himself - anticipating what will come next.

"I could write a ton of different styles of songs, but as long as I sing them like I mean it, the songs will resonate," he says. "I played metal because I liked it. I play this music because I love it."

Upcoming Tour Dates:

2.13 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium

2.14 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

2.16 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's

2.18 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

2.19 - Vancouver, B.C. @ Fortune

2.20 - Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

2.22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Greek Station

2.23 - Denver, CO @ Larimer

2.24 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

2.25 - St. Louis, MO @ Fubar

2.27 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

2.28 - Pontiac, MI @ The Pike Room

2.29 - Cleveland, OH @ The Foundry

3.01 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

3.03 - Boston, MA @ Sonia

3.04 - Brooklyn, NY @ Zone 1 Elsewhere

3.05 - Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

3.07 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

3.08 - Washington, D.C. @ Songbyrd

3.10 - Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory: The Masquerade

3.11 - Nashville, TN @ High Watt

3.13 - Dallas, TX @ Ruins

3.14 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

3.15 - Houston, TX @ Secret Group

3.17 - Phoenix, AZ @ Pub Rock

3.18 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room @ HOB

3.19 - Los Angeles, CA @ 1720





