Concert Review: ENHYPEN Kicks Off WALK THE LINE U.S. Tour in New York With Energy and Charisma

Enhypen is a group that I can never get sick of seeing. I’ve attended all three of the tours they have been on in the span of less than two years, and also saw them perform at KCON LA 2024 last summer, and still want to see them perform again and again.

Despite having seen the group three times since October 2023, when the Walk The Line tour was announced, I jumped at the chance to attend. The group has a flawless discography, in my opinion, and always gives 110% to their performances. Equipped with my bag full of freebies given by kind ENGENEs outside of UBS Arena, I entered with my expectations high - and they did not disappoint.

Walk The Line is overall a much shorter show than the previous two Enhypen shows I attended, the Fate and Fate Plus tours. This is my one and only gripe with this tour. When the members said that they were performing their last songs before the encore, I checked my phone to see that we were only an hour and a half in. Enhypen notably have performed 3+ hour shows before, even in America where K-Pop shows are known to be shorter than their Korean counterparts. I thought they had to be mistaken, but sure enough, after two encore songs, the Walk The Line show ended at just over two hours.

Regardless of the shorter runtime, I was fully engaged with every moment of the set. Many of the songs were repeats that I had heard several times on other tours, but that didn’t matter. I love jamming out to songs like “Paradoxx Invasion”, “Pass The Mic”, “Bite Me”, and “SHOUT OUT.”

In addition to the older songs that fans know and love, Enhypen performed some of their newer releases, including their most recent title track “Bad Desire (With or Without You)” as well as other songs that were released since their previous tour, like “Loose”, “No Doubt”, “XO (Only If You Say Yes)”, “Your Eyes Only”, “Brough The Heat Back”, and “Paranormal.”

Plus, we even got special unit stage performances of “LUCIFER” and “TEETH”, from the group’s Dark Moon special album that was released last year. These performances were a treat to see live.

As in previous tours, Enhypen likes to show off more than just their ability to dance and perform powerful and engaging stages - they also showcase their very real musical talents throughout the show too. Jay played his electric guitar for one song, and Heeseung took to the piano for another.

The group also sings live, and as someone who knows their discography front-to-back, this doesn’t go unnoticed. Maybe I’m slightly biased, but Heeseung’s vocals always stand out to me the most - that man can SING. His ad libs and vocal runs are always a highlight of any Enhypen performance for me.

Enhypen closed out the Walk The Line tour with “SHOUT OUT” and “Paranormal” as the encore songs, a perfect closer to a perfect, albeit shorter than expected, show. From start to finish, Enhypen blew the roof off of UBS Arena yet again. I’ll be patiently waiting until I can attend another one of their concerts.

Photo Credit: BELIFT LAB

