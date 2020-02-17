Combichrist Announces U.S. Tour This Spring

AIW Management artist Combichrist has announced U.S. tour dates that begin on April 3rd in Winter Park, Fl at Soundbar and conclude on April 26th in Atlanta, GA at The Masquerade. (dates below)

Please get in touch if you would like to interview the band or attend a show for review/photos.

Initially cutting his teeth in the seminal Norwegian hardcore bands My Right Choice (later re-named Fleshfire) and European hardcore legends; Lash Out, LaPlegua segued into the electronic music world with Icon of Coil. Originally a solo project, it morphed into a full band. Not only did IOC mark LaPlegua's first major work with electronics and dance beats, but it also granted him wider exposure beyond Norway; IOC was LaPlegua's first project to be released in the United States.It wasn't until 2003 that LaPlegua founded Combichrist -the project that would soon dominate his time. A departure from IOC's softer electronic sound, Combichrist took LaPlegua's hardcore past and electronica present and merged them into a singular, mechanical monster. Without the compromise of the band dynamic, LaPlegua, who does everything in the studio himself on Combichrist releases, was able to explore whatever avenue he desired musically. What he found was a long dark road with plenty of twists and turns. The Joy of Gunz, LaPlegua's first release as Combichrist, was quickly followed by two EP's: 2004's Kiss the Blade and Sex Drogen und Industrial. In 2005, LaPlegua was back at it again, releasing the landmark album Everybody Hates You. Defying the dreaded sophomore slump, the second Combichrist full-length featured two tracks that would become club classics "This s Will f You Up" and "This Is My Rifle" and was also the project's U.S. debut on Metropolis Records. Further benchmarks were set with the release of the 2006 EP Get Your Body Beat, the title track of which landed Combichrist its first appearance on Billboard's Top 10 Dance Singles chart.

The years that followed brought on 6 more full-length albums -What the f Is Wrong with You People? (2007), Today We Are All Demons (2009), Making Monsters (2010), No Redemption (Official DmC: Devil May Cry Soundtrack)(2013), We Love You (2014), This Is Where Death Begins (2016) -as well as a handful of additional EPs. On top of Combichrist's many releases, LaPlegua has also logged countless miles, globetrotting on tours of Europe, South America, Australia, the United States, and four full months in Europe and North America touring with Rammstein (in front of hundreds of thousands of people).Combichrist is ready to dominate 2020 with massive touring in support of the new album One Fire, released in June of 2019.

Combichrist Tour Dates:

April 3 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

April 4 - Tampa, FL - Pegasus Lounge

April 5 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectable Street

April 8 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

April 9 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club

April 10 - Abilene, TX @ Homer's

April 11 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

April 12 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

April 14 - Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove

April 15 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood Saloon

April 16 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

April 17 - Hobart, IN - The Art Theater

April 18 - Mansfield, OH - The Electric Co. (no AKC)

April 19 - Reading, PA - Reverb

April 21 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub

April 22 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

April 23 - Madison, WI - The Annex

April 24 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live

April 25 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

April 26 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)





