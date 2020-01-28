Colin Jones Releases New Song 'How Long'

The first single from Colin Jones' upcoming EP Mama Don't Weep, "How Long" is about being your own worst enemy. "It's about never being able to get it right and the spiral that can put you in," Colin explains, "It's an old song that used to be a folk ballad. The production was an idea I had in the studio back in 2016, and it became this acid-tinged noir soundtrack."

Colin recently traveled to Nashville as a guest of Julia Jacklin to play a secret show during her most recent US tour. "Julia and I have been friends for a long time, both being active in Sydney's music scene. She was generous enough to invite me out for an intimate show during her last tour," says Jones. Apart from the upcoming EP, Colin is working on a new album due to drop later this year. He also stays busy by using his creative talents as a music producer and working on a short film.

The range and depth of Colin Jones' music is exceptional as his songs push and pull from a whisper to full throttle growl. Jones presents a signature soul-driven sound that leaves listeners discovering more at each encounter.

Jones' music questions and reveals ideas about politics, morality, faith, and love - themes often requiring acceptance of the unknown and a deep understanding of the self. Through introspective lyrics, Jones explores where and how he and the rest of us fit within these ever-uncertain contexts. "I don't feel things in black and white, and my messages are a reflection of those grey areas in my life, those things people push into the shadows."

Few artists carry the range and depth evoked by Colin Jones, who creates songs that frame his self-taught journey as a cathartic experience and figuratively place the musician as a release valve, wielding aural control over human emotion.

Jones experimented with the bass at a young age before picking up guitar and piano. Now with a musical style fully his own and free of formalities, Jones has gone on to incorporate such diverse elements as synthesizers, the Puerto Rican cuatro, complex percussion, and full brass sections into his genre-bending sound. An approach that has led him to write, perform, arrange, and produce his own material.



Upon his debut, Jones quickly gained a reputation as one of Sydney's most interesting artists, pushing him beyond Australia into the United States, where he now resides in Southern California, working on a new record that is sure to surprise anyone that hears it.

"I hope people see something of themselves in my music. Maybe they'll find a kind of truth. Something raw and unpredictable. It's fluid, and it changes, and I want it to surprise you. It's an abandoned Camaro in the middle of the desert covered in weeds and wildflowers. It's the story of how it got there."





