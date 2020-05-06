Cold War Kids Release New Song, '1 x 1 (featuring Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers)'

Today, Cold War Kids have released their new song and video, "1 x 1 (featuring Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers)." The song was co-written by OneRepublic's Brent Kutzle and features Schultz on vocals. With a solitary acoustic guitar and gentle strings as foundation, CWK's Nathan Willett's and Shultz's voices luminesce in the forefront, trading lead vocals across each verse and ultimately converging in hymnal bliss upon the refrain.

Listen and watch the video below!

"This song was inspired by the stories of child migrants separated from their families at the border," says Willett. "Now that we are all quarantined, it has taken on an extra meaning...One by one each of us are staying apart to help the whole of us."





