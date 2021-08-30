Cody Jenkins to Release Country & Metal Albums on November 12

Renowned singer, songwriter and musician Cody Jinks will release two new albums on November 12: Mercy, a solo country record, and None The Wiser, a metal record created with his band Caned By Nod. Both albums will be released via his own independent label, Late August Records. Ahead of the releases, Jinks is debuting a new track from each album today: "All It Cost Me Was Everything" from Mercy and "Middle Finger" from None The Wiser.

Both produced and engineered by Edward Spear (Blackberry Smoke, Devon Gilfillian, Rival Sons) and recorded simultaneously at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas, the two records represent Jinks' uniqueness as an artist, demonstrating his rare ability to successfully create across genres. Although varying sonically and thematically, Mercy and None The Wiser are tied together through Jinks' signature songwriting, which takes yet another step forward with even more perception and grit displayed on both albums.

With Mercy, Jinks continues to put forth his eclectic country sound, incorporating traditional elements with soul, rock and blues. Written entirely during quarantine, Jinks used his time at home to further develop his already accomplished songwriting skills.

Meanwhile, None The Wiser takes its cues from arena-caliber classic rock, thrash metal and psychedelic-tinged grungeand marks a full circle moment for Jinks, who performed in a metal band two decades ago before making the shift to country music. The ten tracks on None The Wiser, all of which he wrote with his past bandmate Ben Heffley, are a mix of old and new, some written as recently as this year, while others date back to the early 2000s.

In addition to Jinks (vocals), Mercy features his longtime band-Joshua Thompson (bass, background vocals), Chris Claridy (lead guitar, acoustic guitar), Austin Tripp (steel guitar, dobro), David Colvin (drums, percussion) and Drew Harakal (keys, acoustic guitar, background vocals)-while Caned By Nod is Jinks (vocals, guitar), Jacob Lentner (guitars), Aksel Coe (drums) and Calvin Knowles (bass).

Listen to "All It Cost Me Was Everything" below.