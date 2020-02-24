Clannad's Farewell Tour Comes to Playhouse Square

On April 3, 2020, BMG will release IN A LIFETIME, a career spanning collection from one of the most successful Irish bands ever.

The IN A LIFETIME collection captures Clannad's incredible and enduring body of work which has, over 16 studio albums, created a legacy that's influenced a generation of fellow Irish musicians and artists.

IN A LIFETIME is a multi-format, career-spanning anthology containing tracks from Clannad's 50-year recording career. It will be available as 38 track 2CD set, 2CD deluxe, 2LP, and as an expanded deluxe 100+ track boxset as well as digital versions. In the U.S., an exclusive 1CD set will also be available. Compiled in conjunction with Clannad band members.

The anthology will both delight and excite Clannad's enormous and loyal fanbase as well as introduce this legendary, influential and culturally important band to a whole new generation of music fans.

Clannad (derived from the word clan meaning 'family' in Gaelic) was formed in 1970 by siblings Moya, Ciarán and Pól Brennan and their uncles Noel and Pádraig Duggan (who sadly passed away in 2016), and for a short time later became a six-piece with the addition of Enya Brennan who then went on to have her own successful solo career. The multi-award-winning band have, without doubt, done more than any other group to take Irish music and the Irish language to a worldwide audience. Fusing elements of traditional Irish music and more contemporary folk, new age and rock they have created a beautifully unique and ethereal sound which combines haunting melodies and mesmerizing vocals to transcend the sands of time whilst appealing to a worldwide audience of all ages.

After a decade which saw them release five hugely influential and ground-breaking albums, in 1982 Clannad reached wider recognition when they recordedTheme From Harry's Game for a powerful three-part TV drama depicting the troubles in Northern Ireland. The song became a commercial success upon its release as a single, peaking at number 2 in Ireland and number 5 in the UK, winning an Ivor Novello award and later being used in the movie Patriot Games. It remains the only UK hit single to be sung entirely in Irish.

In addition to the incredible achievements of this one, timeless song, in 1984 Clannad won a BAFTA for 'Best Original Television Music' for their soundtrack 'Legend' (becoming the first Irish band to win it), which featured music and songs the band were commissioned to score for the Robin Of Sherwood TV series. In the two decades since the band has won a Grammy Award ('Best New Age Album' for 1999's Landmarks), Billboard Music Award, and a BBC 2 Folk Award (for Lifetime Achievement).

Clannad also recorded the soundtrack albums Atlantic Realm, made for a BBC documentary about the Atlantic Ocean, and The Angel and the Solider Boy, a half hour animation without voiceovers, with the music telling the story. In 1993 their song 'I Will Find You' (from the album 'Banba') was featured as the love theme to the movie Last Of The Mohicans (which saw the band receive their first Grammy nomination). These achievements make them one of the most successful and acclaimed soundtrack artists.

Clannad has collaborated with a diverse range of artists, including Bruce Hornsby, Steve Perry, JD Souther, Paul Young, and Duke Special but their most successful collaboration by far was with enthusiastic supporter and fan, Bono of U2. A fan of the band who declared singer Moya as "one of the greatest voices the human ear as ever experienced," Bono duetted with the singer on Clannad's 1985 hit single - and the song which gives this collection its title - In A Lifetime.

Quote from Clannad regarding In A Lifetime and their 2020 world tour:

"We had discussed prior to our world tour in 2013-2015, whether it would be our farewell tour...but since Pádraig passed we made the decision that our next tour would definitely be our last and we plan to make it a very special and memorable final journey...and to accompany this journey we are very pleased to be releasing the 'In a Lifetime' anthology which we hope will leave our fans with a lasting musical legacy."

In A Lifetime will be available on the following formats:

· Deluxe Set (2LP + 4CD + 1LP + 7'' single)

· 2LP Anthology (smokey colored vinyl)

· 2CD digipack

· 2CD media book

· 1CD exclusive U.S. only

Track listing for Exclusive U.S. 1 CD Set:

1. An Mhaighdean Mhara

2. Eleanor Plunkett

3. Crann Uìl

4. Mheall Siì Lena Gloìrthaiì Meì

5. Theme From Harry's Game

6. Robin (The Hooded Man)

7. In A Lifetime - with Bono

8. Poison Glen

9. A Bridge (That Carries Us Over)

10. A Mhuirniìn Oì

11. I Will Find You (Da Dip) (Version #1)

12. Brave Enough

13. A Celtic Dream

14. Who Knows (where the time goes)





Related Articles View More Music Stories