Clairo Shares New Single 'Nomad'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Innovative and pioneering indie-pop songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Clairo shares a new single “Nomad,” out today. This marks the last single until the release of her wildly anticipated third album, Charm, out July 12.

“Nomad” – which serves as Charm’s very first track – is a mediation on vulnerability, self preservation, and the urge to run from human connection. “I’m cynical, a mess/I’m touch-starved and shameless,” she sings against effortlessly smooth, free-flowing instrumentals.

Co-produced by Clairo and Leon Michels (of The Dap-Kings and El Michels Affair), Charm is the type of gorgeous, ornate, sensual record only Clairo could create, an amalgamation of everything that has made her one of the most celebrated artists of the last five years.

Clairo brings the album to life this fall with five-date residencies at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles (September 6, 7, 8, 10, & 11) and Webster Hall in New York City (September 14, 15, 17, 18, & 19). All dates sold-out in just minutes, but fans can register for the official waitlist HERE.

Charm Tracklist:

1. Nomad

2. Sexy to Someone

3. Second Nature

4. Slow Dance

5. Thank You

6. Terrapin

7. Juna

8. Add Up My Love

9. Echo

10. Glory of the Snow

11. Pier 4

American indie luminary Clairo has spearheaded new pop conventions and upended them all the same. Her soft rock intimations, interwoven with tendrils of ‘70s soul and lush R&B, have spellbound listeners of all ages, and landed her on the stages of Coachella, the Newport Folk Festival and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Born Claire Cottrill in Atlanta, GA, the artist began self-recording songs and music videos at the age of 13, which amassed a huge fanbase on YouTube. Released in 2017, her lo-fi pop confessional “Pretty Girl” went viral, earning her a joint record deal with Fader Label. Since then, her albums Immunity (2019) and Sling (2021) have traversed the Billboard charts and garnered critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, the New York Times and more. For each of her full-length projects Clairo collaborated on production with legendary names like Vampire Weekend artist Rostam Batmanglij (Immunity), Jack Antonoff (Sling), and now partners with Leon Michels for her new era. Her soul-baring third studio album, Charm, comes out July 12.

Comments