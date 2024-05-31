Cindë Releases 'More Awake Less Alive' EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Singer-songwriter Cindë has released her EP More Awake Less Alive, taking listeners on a journey through the processing of loss, grief, and betrayal.

The 5-song EP More Awake Less Alive delves into the aftermath of a traumatic breakup and betrayal experienced by Cindë, during which they supported their partner through a cancer diagnosis and treatment, only to discover infidelity. Each track on the EP represents a stage of grief, from denial and escapism to anger and deep sadness, culminating in radical acceptance. The EP's cyclical production mirrors the recurring patterns of abuse and anguish in the artist's life, creating a continuous loop of emotional experience. “I went through a pretty agonizing breakup that really changed my brain chemistry and traumatized the s out of me, all while teaching me some of the most important lessons of my life,” Cinde explains. “I loved him, I wanted to marry this person, and when he was diagnosed with cancer, I dropped everything to move in with him and help. I went to chemo with him, was exposed to radiation, and suffered physical repercussions, but I didn’t care because I didn’t want to leave my partner alone. All this to find out he had been cheating on me the whole time.” More Awake Less Alive was produced by Mike Tompa (Silverstein), mixed by Grammy-nominated Phil Hotz (Dua Lipa, Alvvays, Elton John), and mastered by Juno-nominated Kristian Montano.

The EP’s lead single, "VICTIM!," merges pop-punk, emo, and industrial elements to explore themes of love, deception, and resilience. The second single, "Villain Origin Story," stands as the EP’s emotional core, weaving biblical references with a potent drop C guitar riff to express the intense rage experienced by Cindë. Highlighted by New Noise Magazine as a track where "Cindë holds absolutely nothing back," it captures the artist’s raw emotion. The song was featured on Spotify editorial playlists Ready to Rock, and Fresh Finds Canada. "Medusa’s Son," the final single, released earlier this week, offers a glimpse into one of Cindë’s darkest moments with heartfelt vulnerability. The lyrics paint a vivid picture: Medusa’s Son // seducing everyone // now I’m stoned thinking about you. This release skillfully combines universal feelings, unique instrumentals, gritty guitar, and gripping lyrics to narrate a tale of grief. Cindë describes "Medusa’s Son" as a creation born from loneliness and realization, conceived during a late-night studio session. The track embodies the deep sadness that ensues once anger, escapism and mania have all already been felt.

Cindë is a Toronto-based artist known for her raw, honest lyrics and eclectic musical choices. At just 12 years old, she picked up the bass and guitar to accompany her passion for writing and quickly fell in love with creating music. She studied artist management at Harris Institute and worked with various significant figures in the industry including Belly and The Weeknd. Cindë ultimately decided to focus on writing music for herself and others, co-founding a now thriving independent label — Spooky Action Records — alongside Michael Ticar of Selfish Things. She quickly made an impression on the industry with her radio hit “Hittin’ It” and has been featured on many Spotify playlists, including New Music Friday, It’s a Bop, Fresh Finds Canada, and Ready to Rock. Cindë has additionally been recognized for her electrifying and commanding presence by notable publications, including New Noise Magazine, Ones to Watch, and Canadian Beats.

Throughout More Awake Less Alive, Cindë showcases her deep commitment to music and her exceptional ability to draw on her past traumas to craft something unique and impactful that resonates deeply with her audience while displaying her resilience and fearlessness when it comes to sharing her life experiences. Stream More Awake Less Alive on all platforms now, and keep up with Cindë on Instagram and TikTok @iamcinde.

Comments