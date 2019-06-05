Chuck Ragan, Dan Andriano, Dave Hause Celebrate 'An Evening Of Revival'

It's been nearly seven years since Americana singer/songwriter Chuck Ragan and his camaraderie of like-minded musicians celebrated his much-adored and lauded REVIVAL TOUR which merged the punk, alternative, and folk worlds and borne a jamboree of music and collaboration. So it is with excitement and anticipation that Chuck Ragan and Revival Tour alums Dan Andriano (Alkaline Trio) and Dave Hause (The Loved Ones) are getting together to put on AN EVENING OF REVIVAL, a one-time "revival" of sorts of the much-missed tour. Set for Sunday, July 7th at Solana Beach, CA's Belly Up (143 S Cedros Ave, Solana Beach, CA 92075), it proves to be one of the must-attend shows of the season, if not year.



"Revival or, at least as we know it, has always been an inspiring way to play and hear music," reminisces Chuck about the musical and cultural collaborative phenomenon that he helped create. "It's where you'll see songwriters joining forces and collaborating more than anywhere else. It simply brings all people together."



Proceeds gathered from An Evening of Revival will be donated to Cast Hope, the 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization benefiting the youth of California and Western Nevada through free fly fishing programs. "Both Dan and Dave have been supporters of Cast Hope," adds Chuck, who is a consummate fly fisherman himself. "They believe in the cause and they believe in the kids, and we're more than willing to donate our time and talents for it... not to mention their dear friends that I've enjoyed sharing the stage with for years."



Loosely structured in the form of old-fashioned folk musician get-togethers, The Revival Tourwas an ensemble collective in which the participating musicians collaborated and jammed, frequently creating unique and inspired once-in-a-lifetime moments of brilliance - often multiple times in a single night. Among the prominent members of Revival Tours of yore included Frank Turner, Laura Jane Grace (Against Me!), Rocky Votolato, Cory Branan , Audra Mae, Nathaniel Rateliff, Jenny Owens Young, Jim Ward (Sparta), Tim Barry (Avail), Ben Nichols (Lucero), Jesse Malin (D Generation), Kevin Seconds (7 Seconds), among many others.

Conceptualized in 2005 and coming to fruition in 2008 with the inaugural lineup of Ragan, Tim Barry (Avail), Ben Nichols (Lucero), and a cast of revolving guests including Tom Gabel (Against Me!), the tour spanned 57 days playing a total of mind-numbing 52 shows, while the next year saw the tour stretch the width of the US. 2010 saw The Revival Tour across Australia with the likes of Frank Turner, Tim Barry, Ben Nichols, Ragan, Jen Buxton, Jamie Hay and Darren Gibson followed by a one-off performance in Las Vegas with a wide cast of artists from members of Flogging Molly including Nathan Maxwell and Matt Hensley, members of Lucero, Lagwagon and the Adolescents. In 2011, Revival crossed the Atlantic and darted across UK, Ireland, and Europe, playing mostly sold out shows in 1,500 to 2,000 capacity venues. Largely playing to sold-out in 1,500 to 2,500-capacity venues, 2012's US tour hit over 33 major markets throughout the U.S. and Canada, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Nashville.



Putting the Revival Tour as well as his solo music career on hiatus while he assumed the position of "Dad" and raised his son while also fostering his love of the sport of fishing, Ragan keeps the music in his blood by occasionally recording and performing with acclaimed and legendary punk band Hot Water Music. But the itch to record his own material is still present. "I'm always writing but these days, I'm guiding and in the boat more than the van or bus," he explains. "In due time, I'll put out more solo material... and I'd love to see Revival carry on into its 10th year. It's a special showcase no matter who is on it or hosting and I would love to see it spread and continue to make people smile and leave their troubles at the door for a while."



An Evening of Revival will occur for one night only on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Belly Up in Solana Beach, CA.





