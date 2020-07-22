Chronixx Releases the Video for 'COOL AS THE BREEZE/FRIDAY'

Today, Chronixx unveils his new song and video, "COOL AS THE BREEZE/FRIDAY" a heartfelt dedication to his beloved Kingston, Jamaica. The stream of releases continues as Chronixx builds anticipation for his forthcoming album Dela Splash via Soul Circle Music. The latest cut is produced by Pantha, who crafted a crisp, shimmery beat for Chronixx's third single reveal from the LP.

Director Meji Alabi naturally reflects countless elements native to Jamaican culture in every frame of the music video. Chronixx seated in a floating armchair, is flanked by a fleet of motorcycles as they weave past pastel-colored buildings. Street parties featuring charismatic dancers are in sync to the rhythm of a vibrant sound system. Kids effortlessly pop wheelies on their bicycles. Jamaican oil-drums are grilling food. This is paradise - Jamaica - "where every day is summer, and every day feels like a Friday," as Chronixx raves with enthusiasm on the song's chorus.

"This tune is about everyday people of the world, but really a song about us in a Jamaican life that we live...making sure we have the right music, culture, and energy to keep our mind uplifted throughout the struggle and building a better life for ourselves. No matter the intensity of the heat, and no matter how hot the reality get, we still haffi remain cool as the breeze you now. It's the balance of being able to go through all the different forces of life you know and stay up...it's an upliftment song," Chronixx shares about his latest anthem.

The U.S. broadcast premiere of the video will air tonight on REVOLT TV at 9pm ET. Chronixx will also perform "COOL AS THE BREEZE/FRIDAY" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Mon. July 27.

Since the announcement of his second album Dela Splash in March, Chronixx has delivered three critical anthems. "Dela Move" was the first sample of Chronixx's deeper exploration of his Rastafari beliefs mixed with motivational chants that echoed inspiration by Bob Marley and Shabba Ranks. "Same Prayer," was the introspective follow-up that featured lyrical master Kabaka Pyramid. The celebratory tone of "COOL AS THE BREEZE/FRIDAY" shifts viewers' mood to a sense of optimism, especially during this time as the world slowly recovers from the global pandemic.

