Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram Performs Live in Brooklyn Feb. 27

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, the head-turning 20-year-old blues guitarist and vocalist from Clarksdale, Mississippi, will perform live at the Brooklyn Bowl in Brooklyn on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Ingram is embarking on his second headlining tour, "Fish Grease 2: A Juke Joint Tour," traveling across North America and Canada this winter. In addition to his headlining dates, he will also open shows for Buddy Guy and Vampire Weekend. His debut on Alligator Records, Kingfish, received a Grammy Award nomination, and was declared the #1 Best Blues Album Of 2019 by tastemaker UK music magazine MOJO. NPR Music included Kingfish in their list of Best Debut Albums of 2019. Ingram recently received five 2020 Blues Music Award nominations including nods for Album Of The Year, Best Emerging Artist Album and Contemporary Blues Male Artist Of The Year. The 41st Annual Blues Music Awards will be presented by the Blues Foundation in Memphis on May 7, 2020. With his eye-popping guitar playing and his reach-out-and-grab-you-by-the-collar vocals, Kingfish delivers each song with unmatched passion and precision. NPR Music calls him a "rising blues prodigy...a torchbearer." Concert information is as follows:

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2020

Venue: Brooklyn Bowl

Address: 61 Wythe Ave.

City: Brooklyn, NY

Phone: 718-963-3369

Showtime: 8:00pm

Ticket price: $20

Website: www.brooklynbowl.com

Kingfish was produced by two-time Grammy winner Tom Hambridge (Buddy Guy, Susan Tedeschi, Joe Louis Walker, George Thorogood). The album showcases Ingram's blistering, raw and inspired guitar playing, soulful, deep vocals and memorable songwriting. He co-wrote eight of the album's twelve tracks. "A lot of folks know me for my covers," he says of his many YouTube videos, some with millions of views each. "That's why it's important for me to release original music."

Since the release of his Grammy Award-nominated debut album Kingfish in May 2019, Ingram has gigged nonstop and has been featured in newspapers, magazines, and on radio and television. He has played shows across the U.S.A., including dates with Buddy Guy, Vampire Weekend and Jason Isbell. Kingfish debuted at #1 on the Billboard "Blues" and "Heatseekers" charts and continues to receive regular airplay on radio stations around the world. He was recently interviewed by Sir Elton John on John's Apple Beats podcast.

Sprung from the same earth as so many of the Delta blues masters, Kingfish comes bursting out of Clarksdale, Mississippi, just ten miles from the legendary crossroads of Highways 61 and 49. Born to a musical family, Ingram fell in love with music as a small child, first playing drums and then bass. At age 11, he got his first guitar and quickly mastered it, soaking up music from Robert Johnson to Lightnin' Hopkins, from B.B. King to Muddy Waters, from Jimi Hendrix to Prince, but all the while he kept developing his own sound and style. He played his first gig at age of 11 at Clarksdale's famous Ground Zero Club. He performed at the White House for Michelle Obama in 2014 as part of a delegation of student musicians from the Delta Blues Museum. By age 16 he was turning heads and winning awards, including the 2015 Rising Star Award, presented by The Rhythm & Blues Foundation.

Steeped in the rich, vivid history of the blues, Ingram is driven by his burning desire to create contemporary blues music that speaks to his generation and beyond. Kingfish is inspired by the music of Robert Johnson, but dreams of one day collaborating with Kendrick Lamar and soul-funk bassist Thundercat. "My core is blues," he says, "but it's important for me to create a sound and style that is uniquely my own. I have a lot to say, so please stay tuned."





