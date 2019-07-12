Chris Young Extends 'Raised On Country World Tour 2019'

After launching his USAA sponsored "Raised On Country World Tour 2019" in May, multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young has already played to capacity crowds over the first 12 shows of his headlining tour. And the massive momentum continues as he announces another nineteen shows to round out his record-setting year. With over 25 dates for the first leg of shows going through September 14, Chris Young's "Raised On Country World Tour 2019" will resume September 26 in Erie, PA through November 23, wrapping his 2019 45+ city tour at Lexington's Rupp Arena. He'll be joined by special guest Eli Young Band as direct support along with Matt Stell for the fall run beginning September 26.



2019 has been a banner year for Chris - "Raised On Country," his current single and the namesake for his 2019 tour, is at #7 (Billboard/Mediabase) and rising. He's crossed the 2 Billion streams mark for his music, including newly-released songs "Drowning" and "Town Ain't Big Enough," featuring Lauren Alaina, from his upcoming 8th studio album. And he recently set a personal milestone with the biggest crowd of his career - over 21,500 in attendance - for his recent headlining show at Philadelphia's BB&T Pavilion.



Tickets for Chris Young's "Raised On Country World Tour 2019," promoted by Live Nation, go on sale beginning July 19th at 10am (local time). Citi is the official presale credit card of the Chris Young tour. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.



Chris will also extend his partnership with USAA into the fall, and together they will continue to offer discount tickets to current military members and veterans as a thank you for their service. More details can be found at usaa.chrisyoungcountry.com.



In addition, Chris Young VIP packages will be available for the "Raised On Country World Tour 2019." Find a complete listing of tour dates, including additional Chris Young concert stops for 2019, VIP package details and purchase tickets at ChrisYoungCountry.com.

Chris Young's "Raised On Country World Tour 2019"*

Date City Venue

September 26 Erie, PA Erie Insurance Arena

September 27 Amherst, MA Mullins Center

September 28 Westbrook, ME Maine Savings Pavilion

October 3 Grand Forks, N*E*R*D Alerus Center

October 4 Sioux City, IA Tyson Events Center

October 5 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center

October 17 Columbia, MO Mizzou Arena

October 18 La Crosse, WI La Crosse Center Arena

October 19 Duluth, MN AMSOIL Arena

October 24 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center

October 25 Augusta, GA James Brown Arena

November 7 Cedar Park, TX H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

November 8 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

November 9 Springfield, MO JQH Arena

November 15 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena

November 16 Huntington, WV Big Sandy Superstore Arena

November 21 Ft. Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

November 22 Saginaw, MI Dow Event Center

November 23 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena





