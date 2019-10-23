Chris Stapleton to Headline First Event at Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field

Chris Stapleton will headline the first-ever event at the new Texas Rangers baseball stadium, Globe Life Field, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 with very special guests Willie Nelson & Family, Jamey Johnson and Yola.

Presented by Live Nation, the concert will go on sale to the public Friday, November 1, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets can be purchased at www.LiveNation.com. Stapleton Fan Club pre-sale will begin Tuesday, October 29, at 10:00 a.m. local time. For more information visit www.StapletonFanClub.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card for this concert. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 29 at 10:00 a.m. local time until Thursday, October 31, at 10:00 p.m. local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Nominated in three categories at The 53rd Annual CMA Awards (Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year ("Millionaire")), Stapleton will also join P!nk for a debut performance of their duet, "Love Me Anyway," on the awards show, which will broadcast live on ABC on Wednesday, November 13.

Kentucky-born Stapleton is a multiple Grammy, CMA and ACM Award-winner and one of the country's most respected and beloved musicians. Following his quadruple platinum breakthrough solo debut album Traveller, Stapleton released two No. 1 albums in 2017. Both From A Room: Volume 1 (certified platinum) and From A Room: Volume 2 (certified gold) take their name from legendary RCA Studio A, where they were recorded with Grammy Award winning producer, Dave Cobb. Released to overwhelming critical acclaim, The Tennessean praises, "Both are rich with the textures of Stapleton's vocals that make him one of country music's most beloved artists, classic country sounds and thoughtful articulate lyrics about love, life and pain." Most recently, in addition to his work with P!nk, Stapleton has collaborated on songs with Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and Sheryl Crow and recorded the Randy Newman-penned song, "Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy," for the Toy Story 4 soundtrack. He was also newly announced as the first-ever ACM "Artist-Songwriter of the Decade" recipient by the Academy of Country Music.

Additional confirmed 2020 tour dates include "A Concert for Kentucky"-a special performance benefitting Stapleton's newly created Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund. Held at the University of Kentucky's Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on April 25, 2020, the show will feature very special guests Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola.





