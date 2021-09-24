Chris Canyon Releases Acoustic In Studio Performance Video For Upcoming Single “Forget Me”

California Country artist Chris Canyon performs his forthcoming radio single "Forget Me" live and in-studio at Native South Records Studios in Los Angeles, CA [cinematography by Ieva Georges].

Friend, artist, and California native, Christie Huff joins Chris not only on the radio single for "Forget Me", but also in the studio for this stripped down acoustic performance. The ironically upbeat song touches on the realities of heartbreak and moving on from that. With modern country melodies and a classic sound, "Forget Me" will most definitely be one of those songs that you'll leave on repeat.

Chris Canyon has competed on both The Voice and America's Got Talent, and has opened for major country artists including Jacob Bryant.

The forthcoming radio single was produced by former Nashville resident and now Los Angeles based record producer, songwriter, and mixer Jonathan Smith [a.k.a TheRealJonSmith]. Jonathan's impressive credits include Blake Shelton, Hayley Kiyoko, Kevin Max of dcTalk, Christian Lopez, Luna Halo, and Lucie Silvas, to name a few.

The Official Radio Single for "Forget Me" will be released on Los Angeles based boutique record label Native South Records later this year.

Watch the video below:

https://www.nativesouthrecords.com

https://chriscanyonofficial.com

https://www.therealjonsmith.com