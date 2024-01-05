Chloe Star Shares New Single 'Happy Place'

After spending a few years finding and cultivating her sound, Chloe made her official debut in 2023.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

Chloe Star Shares New Single 'Happy Place'

Rising alt-pop act Chloe Star returns with her new single, "Happy Place," out on all streaming platforms today. Bold, evocative, openly queer, and a fierce advocate for female empowerment, Chloe Star is the definition of a modern day rockstar. Her music is equally defiant, shamelessly blending elements of pop, rock, punk and hip-hop into a catchy sound that is wholly her own. 

Following “Fool” and “Found My Peace,” her new electrifying single, “Happy Place,” is the third in her trilogy of confessional tracks that explore lingering effects of a toxic relationship: “I tell a story with these 3 songs — the heartbreak, the awakening, and the release,” she says.

“Fool” details the breakdown of the relationship, “Found My Peace” sees Chloe emerging from the ashes of heartbreak, and, finally, “Happy Place” is about finding freedom in healing. "'Happy Place' is about that feeling of relief that you experience when you finally feel comfortable being on your own," says Chloe. "That's 'Happy Place.'"

Chloe Star is a Persian and Indigenous singer, songwriter, visual artist, and tribal advocate. Growing up she split her time between Los Angeles and her family's reservation in San Bernardino. With a childhood that was chaotic and often unstable, she found solace in journaling and writing poetry. She taught herself to play piano and guitar and soon started transforming her prose into lyrics.

After spending a few years finding and cultivating her sound, Chloe made her official debut in 2023. With early support from tastemakers like EUPHORIA, EARMILK, and Unpublished Magazine, as well as a dedicated online fanbase, Chloe Star is undoubtedly an artist on the rise. 

Photo Credit: Jordan Keith



