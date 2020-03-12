Cher's Here We Go Again Tour Postponed

With deep regret, CHER has announced the postponement of all concerts on the "Here We Go Again Tour" effective immediately.

This includes the Oklahoma City concert planned for tonight, March 12.

"I'm heartbroken, but the health of my fans and my touring family comes first. The shows have been really special but, nothing is more important than everybody's safety. I'm excited to see everyone when we're back out on the road," said CHER.

Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date, and no action is needed if fans want to keep their tickets and current seat locations. Refunds can be received at the point of purchase.

Re-scheduled dates below:

Please note that the Birmingham, AL date scheduled for March 18 will not be re-scheduled due to impending renovations at the venue. Refunds will be posted to credit cards within 7-10 days.





