Cher Drops Christmas Song Ahead of New Album Out This Month

Cher's new album, Christmas, will be available October 20th.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 4 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'

Cher Drops Christmas Song Ahead of New Album Out This Month

Cher fans can count on a very merry, very bright and very rock and roll holiday season this year with the official confirmation that her much talked about new album, Christmas, will be available October 20th on Warner Records. Pre-Order HERE

Christmas, Cher’s first new studio album in five years, includes 13 songs - several holiday classics and four originals. It also has a star-studded list of musical besties including Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé, Cyndi Lauper and Tyga.

“DJ Play A Christmas Song," the first single, was written by Sara Hudson (Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Troye Sivan) and her team who contributed four new songs for the album. (Full Track listing below)

Recorded primarily in LA and London, Christmas was produced by longtime collaborator Mark Taylor (“Believe”). Songs include beloved superstar duet classics “What Christmas Means To Me" with Stevie Wonder and "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" with Darlene Love. (Darlene first recorded the song with Phil Spector and a l7-year-old Cher singing background vocals); in addition to a haunting version of “Home" written and sung with Michael Bublé. 

“I never say this about my own records but I’m really proud of this one. It is one of the most amazing highlights of my career,” commented Cher.

One of the many highlights is a duet by Cher and Stevie Wonder of Stevie’s “What Christmas Means to Me." Commented Cher, “Every time I hear that harmonica, I’m a teenager again. It’s a personal dream come true for me to record this song with Stevie.”

Two other standouts include an unexpected pairing with Tyga on another Sara Hudson song called “Drop Top Sleigh Ride” produced by Alexander Edwards, Mike Crook and Ryan OG, and the magnificent "Angels in the Snow" plus "Put A Little Holiday In Your Heart" with Cyndi Lauper.

Cher is also celebrating the 25th anniversary of her multi-platinum Grammy-winning "Believe” with the release of Believe 25th Anniversary (Deluxe Edition) on Warner Records.

Listen to Cher's new Christmas song:

CHER CHRISTMAS TRACK LIST:

1.    DJ Play A Christmas Song

2.    What Christmas Means To Me (with Stevie Wonder)

3.    Run Run Rudolph

4.    Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home) [with Darlene Love]

5.    Angels In The Snow

6.    Home (with Michael Bublé)

7.    Drop Top Sleigh Ride (with Tyga)

8.    Please Come Home For Christmas

9.    I Like Christmas

10.  Christmas Ain’t Christmas Without You

11.  Santa Baby

12.  Put A Little Holiday In Your Heart (with Cyndi Lauper)

13.  This Will Be Our Year



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
DeCasa to Release New Single partOfMe Next Week Photo
DeCasa to Release New Single 'partOfMe' Next Week

After a 3 year break, Austin-based rising star deCasa is back with his new single 'partOfMe.' This Latin-infused Alternative track represents his personal growth and artistic development. Pre-save 'partOfMe' now.

2
Video: Karen Harding Releases Video For Take Me Somewhere Photo
Video: Karen Harding Releases Video For 'Take Me Somewhere'

Karen Harding has released a video for the title track of her debut album Take Me Somewhere out now via Ultra Records. Co-written with MNEK, ‘Take Me Somewhere’ is a bold empowering track with euphoric synths, breakbeats and deep rolling bass produced by Franklin. Watch the new music video now!

3
Emily Brooks Explores Nirvana in Captivating New Track State of Mind Photo
Emily Brooks Explores Nirvana in Captivating New Track 'State of Mind'

'State of Mind' is a testament to Emily Brooks' ability to craft music that not only entertains but also elevates the spirit and encourages personal growth and transformation. With her distinctive voice and unique perspective, Emily continues to push the boundaries of creativity and consciousness in her musical endeavors.

4
Myrkur Releases New Single Valkyriernes Sang From Spine Album Photo
Myrkur Releases New Single 'Valkyriernes Sang' From 'Spine' Album

Enigmatic composer, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Amalie Bruun reunites with producer Randall Dunn in Sigur Rós’s Icelandic studio to negotiate the contrast between the deepest human connection of mother and child, an increasingly disconnected, alienating world, and the rise of AI.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Concert Film Crosses $100 Million In Advance SalesTaylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Concert Film Crosses $100 Million In Advance Sales
'Slayers: A Buffyverse Story' Premieres Exclusively on Audible October 12'Slayers: A Buffyverse Story' Premieres Exclusively on Audible October 12
Video: Karen Harding Releases Video For 'Take Me Somewhere'Video: Karen Harding Releases Video For 'Take Me Somewhere'
Emily Brooks Explores Nirvana in Captivating New Track 'State of Mind'Emily Brooks Explores Nirvana in Captivating New Track 'State of Mind'

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
SHUCKED