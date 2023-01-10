Chart-Topping Artist D4VD Announces 'The Root of It All' Tour

Hailing from Houston, Texas, rising 17-year-old singer-songwriter d4vd announces "The Root of it All" tour - his debut run of headlining dates in select cities that will kick off in February. Full tour routing below. Tickets will go on-sale on Friday, January 13 HERE.

The newly announced tour follows a massively successful year for the burgeoning artist signed to Darkroom/Interscope Records. In 2022, d4vd released two highly acclaimed chart-climbing singles, the grungy, guitar-driven breakup anthem "Romantic Homicide" (spending its 18th week on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaking at #1 on Spotify's US Viral chart) and slow-building beachy ballad "Here With Me"- which is in its 11th week rounding out the top 10 on Billboard's Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.

After facing copyright strikes on his gaming youtube channel, d4vd began recording his own music inside his sister's closet on the app BandLab. He stays true to his DIY beginnings as he continues to release genre-defying singles with influences ranging from R&B to Indie Rock.

This February, d4vd will kick off his debut headlining run at White Oak Music Hall in his hometown of Houston (Feb 17) before making his way to The Echo in Los Angeles (Feb 21). He then stops at The Lower Third in London (Feb 21) before closing the run of tour dates at Baby's All Right in New York (March 3).

D4VD HEADLINE TOUR DATES

Feb 17 - White Oak Music Hall (upstairs) - Houston, TX

Feb 21 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CA

Feb 28 - The Lower Third - London, UK

March 3 - Baby's All Right - New York, NY

More to come from d4vd in 2023.