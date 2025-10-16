Charlie Puth Sets Fourth Studio Album 'Whatever's Clever!' for 2026 Release; Listen to New Single Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Charlie Puth has revealed details on his forthcoming fourth studio album, Whatever's Clever!, set for release on March 6, 2026, via Atlantic Records. Offering the first taste of the album, the multi-award-winning artist has shared his new single "Changes," which is available now. Pre-order/add/save Whatever's Clever! HERE.

Last month, Puth kicked off a series of sold-out underplay residencies starting at Blue Note New York. Performing to a sold-out crowd twice a night, Puth welcomed special guests including his idols Babyface and Jimmy Jam onto the stage, as well as Emmy-nominated Broadway star Anthony Ramos.

Tonight, his sold-out Blue Note Los Angeles residency begins. Fans can livestream his first performance tonight at 7PM on TikTok. RSVP HERE

BLUE NOTE LOS ANGELES UNDERPLAYS

October 16 - Blue Note Los Angeles - 7pm & 9:30pm - SOLD OUT

October 17 - Blue Note Los Angeles - 7pm & 9:30pm - SOLD OUT

October 18 - Blue Note Los Angeles - 7pm & 9:30pm - SOLD OUT

October 19 - Blue Note Los Angeles - 7pm & 9:30pm - SOLD OUT

Whatever's Clever! is out March 6, 2026 via Atlantic Records.

About Charlie Puth

To date, Charlie Puth has amassed over 35 billion career streams, nine multi-platinum singles (including "Attention," "We Don't Talk Anymore," "See You Again" & more), four GRAMMY nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, a Critic's Choice Award, and a Golden Globe nomination. Puth is currently working on his highly anticipated fourth studio album, the follow-up to 2022's CHARLIE, which featured platinum-certified hit single "Light Switch" and "Left and Right" featuring Jung Kook of BTS. Meanwhile, his 2021 co-penned/produced single "Stay" for The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber reigned #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart for eleven weeks, and his collaboration with Gabby Barrett on their "I Hope (Remix)" earned him his fourth top 10 charting track on the Billboard Hot 100.

Photo credit: Lindsay Ellary