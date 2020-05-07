Charli XCX Shares New Single 'I Finally Understand'

After releasing the hyper-real visuals for the Dylan Brady produced 'claws' last week, today Charli XCX unveils another taste of her highly anticipated forthcoming quarantine album 'how i'm feeling now' - 'I Finally Understand'.

Listen below!

Produced by Palmistry with additional production from A. G. Cook and Mechatok, 'I Finally Understand' explores the feeling of everything falling into place and realizing the strength of your emotions. Brimming with hyperactivity, 'I Finally Understand' presents a more straightforward pop format than 'forever' or 'claws' but with a no less diverse sonic palette, drawing from elements of UK garage and hints of Baltimore club music while providing a truly irresistible vocal line from Charli.

To coincide with the release of 'I Finally Understand', Charli has commissioned three artworks for the track, created by Allison Zuckerman, Jon Emmony and POLYGON.

Releasing on 15th May 2020, Charli XCX's forthcoming new album 'how i'm feeling now' is a completely unique project. Written, recorded and released in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the album invites collaboration in a new way, welcoming fans to give feedback on every aspect of the record; from contributing to videos, to songwriting choices, to single selection and more.

Charli encourages those able to support LA Alliance,​​an organization that fights for the rights and protection of homeless peoples in Los Angeles and who are currently campaigning for their protection from COVID-19. More info on what they do here​.​

To donate to the LA Alliance:​click​here





