Midwestern darling and Gen Z’s favorite new “thrift store pop star” Chappell Roan serves up an auspiciously timed new anthem today, “HOT TO GO!”—the latest single and video in a slew of irresistible tracks teeing up her highly anticipated debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess out September 22 via Amusement / Island Records.

Channeling the spirit of cheer, Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO!” is instructive, indelible, and iconic, carrying the singalong charisma of Toni Basil’s “Hey Mickey” and Roan’s signature uninhibited and clever songwriting.

The accompanying music video for “HOT TO GO!”’ finds Chappell at home in Willard, Missouri bringing her lyrics to life with a dance while instructing others to follow her lead. “I wrote this song so I could live out my cheerleader fantasy!” Chappell says about the song.

“I just wanted to make something simple and silly that I could do with the audience because I’m a huge fan of audience participation. Also, selfishly (and shamelessly) wanted to bounce around on stage singing a song about being hot.” Watch the official music video for “HOT TO GO!”

With bold hooks, powerhouse vocals, and theatrical flair, the magnetic and unapologetically candid singer-songwriter has built up a cult-like fanbase over the past year across releases like the booming, dancefloor-ready “Red Wine Supernova”, her breathtaking self-written ballad “Kaleidoscope”, and last year’s cinematic fan favorite “Casual”.

Her synth-pop smash breakthrough, 2020’s “Pink Pony Club”, set the tone for Chappell’s evolution into her own version of pop stardom: a small town rhinestone cowgirl delivering euphoric, heartfelt bangers, and a queer icon for a generation. The album was co-written and produced by Daniel Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo, Sour, Guts).

This fall, Chappell will embark on an expansive North American headlining tour that will scale up her intoxicating live show experience across the US and Canada—The Midwest Princess Tour, already sold out in 12 cities including two Brooklyn Steel shows, kicks off in September with tickets on sale here.

Additionally, a limited number of tickets will be awarded as show “scholarships” for fans facing financial difficulties in an effort to keep attendance affordable and shows accessible across the wide-spanning tour.

An electrifying performer, Chappell wrapped her debut headline Naked in North America tour in March, selling-out all tour stops including New York (Webster Hall), Los Angeles (The Fonda), San Francisco, Chicago, Toronto and more. Often featuring opening sets from drag queens, each night incorporated a different dress theme (like “homecoming dance” and “goth, grunge, and glitter”).

The ecstatic shows earned universal praise for Chappell’s exhilarating performances and for creating a “glamorous safe space,” and “disco dance party where everyone can feel like the most fun, the most free version of themselves,” in rooms bursting at the seams with energy.

Chappell Roan continues to connect with her growing fanbase by championing open and honest expression of identity and unapologetic sexuality. Through her music, art, style and spirit, she has already earned press nods from Pitchfork, NPR, MTV, Vulture, Billboard, V Magazine, Rolling Stone, Teen Vogue and more.

This year, Chappell was named Amazon Music’s Breakthrough Artist of 2023. Earlier heralded releases “Naked In Manhattan,” and the “deliciously vindictive “My Kink Is Karma” received well-deserved traction in both the digital and live music world paving the way for The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess and more live shows coming this year.

The Midwest Princess Tour

September 25 — Goldfield Trading Post, Roseville, CA SOLD OUT

September 27 — The Depot, Salt Lake City, UT

September 29 — Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO

October 1 — First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

October 3 — The Rave/Eagles Club - The Rave Hall, Milwaukee, WI

October 4 — House of Blues, Chicago, IL SOLD OUT

October 5 — House of Blues, Chicago, IL

October 7 — Brooklyn Bowl, Nashville TN

October 8 — Deluxe at Old National Centre, Indianapolis, IN SOLD OUT

October 10 — Saint Andrew’s Hall, Detroit, MI

October 11 — The Opera House, Toronto, ON

October 12 — Théâtre Fairmount, Montreal QC

October 14 — The Fillmore Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

October 15 — House of Blues, Boston, MA

October 17 — Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY SOLD OUT

October 18 — Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY SOLD OUT

October 20 — 9:30 Club, Washington, DC SOLD OUT

October 21 — 9:30 Club, Washington, DC SOLD OUT

October 22 — The Underground, Charlotte, NC SOLD OUT

October 24 — Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta, GA

October 25 — The Beacham, Orlando, FL

October 26 — Revolution, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

October 28 — Joy Theater, New Orleans, LA

October 29 — House of Blues, Houston, TX

October 31 — House of Blues, Dallas, TX

November 1 — Scoot Inn, Austin, TX SOLD OUT

November 3 — The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

November 4 — 24 Oxford, Las Vegas, NV

November 7 — The UC Theatre, Berkeley, CA

November 9 — Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR SOLD OUT

November 10 — Hollywood Theatre, Vancouver, BC SOLD OUT

November 11 — Showbox, Seattle, WA SOLD OUT

November 14 — The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA

Photo credit: Ryan Clemens