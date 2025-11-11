Chaka Khan, Patti Labelle, Gladys Knight & Stephanie Mills Extend Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following two runs with sold-out shows nationwide, Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, and Stephanie Mills are extending their tour “The Queens! 4 Legends. 1 Stage” into 2026. The new run kicks off February 12, 2026, in Jacksonville, FL.

Produced by the Black Promoters Collective (BPC), the event unites four Grammy-winning and nominated icons performing a selection of R&B, gospel, pop, and funk.

Tickets will be available for presale Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 10:00 AM (local time) here. The General On Sale will take place on Friday, November 15, at 10:00 AM (local time).

New 2026 Tour Dates

Thursday, February 12, 2026 — Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Arena

Friday, February 13, 2026 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Centre

Sunday, February 15, 2026 — St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center

Thursday, February 19, 2026 — New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center

Friday, February 20, 2026 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Sunday, February 22, 2026 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

About the Artists

Chaka Khan – A pop culture icon with ten Grammy Awards and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, Chaka Khan has influenced multiple genres, including R&B, pop, rock, and jazz. Hits include I’m Every Woman, Through the Fire, and Ain’t Nobody.

Patti LaBelle – Known as the "Godmother of Soul," Patti LaBelle’s career spans over 50 years, with classics like Lady Marmalade, If Only You Knew, and New Attitude. Her vocal range and stage presence continue to inspire generations.

Gladys Knight – The seven-time Grammy Award-winning "Empress of Soul" has captivated fans for over 60 years with timeless hits like Midnight Train to Georgia, Neither One of Us, and Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me.

Stephanie Mills – A defining voice in R&B, soul, and gospel, Stephanie Mills is best known for Never Knew Love Like This Before, Home, and I Feel Good All Over. Her emotional depth and vocal power have solidified her legacy.