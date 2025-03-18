Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, & Stephanie Mills Unite for New Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Music history will be made as four legendary voices come together for a breathtaking evening of vocal brilliance, electrifying energy, and mutual love. The iconic Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, and Stephanie Mills will unite for an unforgettable tour, "The Queens! 4 Legends. 1 Stage." celebrating decades of timeless classics and cherished memories.

The first leg of the 11-city tour kicks off Friday, May 9, in Las Vegas and concludes Sunday, June 1, in Indianapolis. Due to high demand, a second leg featuring nine additional performances will begin Friday, September 19, in Greensboro and wrap up Sunday, October 5, in Cleveland.

Produced by the Black Promoters Collective (BPC), this once-in-a-lifetime event unites four Grammy-winning and nominated icons who have shaped the sound of generations. Fans will experience a night of unmatched vocal mastery and show-stopping performances.

With Chaka Khan’s electrifying energy, Patti LaBelle’s unmatched vocal acrobatics, Gladys Knight’s soulful elegance, and Stephanie Mills’ heartfelt ballads, this tour promises an unforgettable journey through the greatest moments in R&B, gospel, pop, and funk.

The ticket presale is Thursday, March 20, at 10:00 AM (local time), with general on sale happening Friday, March 21, at 10:00 AM (local time).

Tour Dates

Friday, May 9 – Las Vegas

Saturday, May 10 – Oakland

Sunday, May 11 – Los Angeles

Friday, May 16 – Columbia, SC

Saturday, May 17 – Birmingham

Sunday, May 18 – Nashville

Friday, May 23 – Baltimore

Saturday, May 24 – Brooklyn

Friday, May 30 – Chicago

Saturday, May 31 – Cincinnati

Sunday, June 1 – Indianapolis

About the Artists

Chaka Khan – A pop culture icon with 10 Grammy Awards and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, Chaka Khan has influenced multiple genres, including R&B, pop, rock, and jazz. Hits include I’m Every Woman, Through the Fire, and Ain’t Nobody.

Patti LaBelle – Known as the "Godmother of Soul," Patti LaBelle’s career spans over 50 years, with classics like Lady Marmalade, If Only You Knew, and New Attitude. Her vocal range and stage presence continue to inspire generations.

Gladys Knight – The seven-time Grammy Award-winning "Empress of Soul" has captivated fans for over 60 years with timeless hits like Midnight Train to Georgia, Neither One of Us, and Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me.

Stephanie Mills – A defining voice in R&B, soul, and gospel, Stephanie Mills is best known for Never Knew Love Like This Before, Home, and I Feel Good All Over. Her emotional depth and vocal power have solidified her legacy.

