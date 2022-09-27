Chad Tepper Shares New Single 'NeverEnding Nightmare'

LA based artist Chad Tepper shares a brand-new track titled "NeverEnding Nightmare" featuring indie band The Unlikely Candidates.

Funneling pop-punk influences and gravelly vocals into breezy, lighthearted alt-pop, Tepper & Co. have created the ultimate end-of-summer house party jam to jump around to in idealistic bliss. A demonstration of his unrelenting optimism, the lyrics tell a story of perseverance and serve as a reminder to enjoy life while we're still living.

"Sometimes life can feel like a nightmare that never ends but there's nothing we can do but smile and get through it." - Chad Tepper

Throughout the years tatted, ex-pro skater - Chad Tepper - has showcased his larger-than-life personality through stuntman-like antics and gnarly skateboard tricks, earning him over 4 Million followers across socials. Shifting focus to his true passion, making music and building a legacy in the alternative world, he's taken critical steps towards reaching his goals.

2021 saw milestones for Tepper, boasting dream collaborations with Simple Plan, Travie McCoy and Cheat Codes; all acts that he grew up listening to and influence the artist he is today. Already seeing streams in the millions - over 15 million this past year alone - his talents have been recognized by industry majors such as Apple 1, Spotify, Lyrical Lemonade, & KROQ among others.

Hitting the studio for the first time 4 years ago, the singer is proving to be our generation's next authentic rock star. Tepper's all-or-nothing mindset and flair for storytelling make him a natural in the alt/rock scene, with signing to Epitaph Records marking yet another huge breakthrough in artist's career. He's since released a handful of singles under the punk/alternative curator; tongue-in-cheek Y2K inspired "don't wanna die," and emotional alt-rock ballad "my ex" ft. Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan.

Watch the new music video here: