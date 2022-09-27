Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Chad Tepper Shares New Single 'NeverEnding Nightmare'

The single features the indie band The Unlikely Candidates.

Sep. 27, 2022  

LA based artist Chad Tepper shares a brand-new track titled "NeverEnding Nightmare" featuring indie band The Unlikely Candidates.

Funneling pop-punk influences and gravelly vocals into breezy, lighthearted alt-pop, Tepper & Co. have created the ultimate end-of-summer house party jam to jump around to in idealistic bliss. A demonstration of his unrelenting optimism, the lyrics tell a story of perseverance and serve as a reminder to enjoy life while we're still living.

"Sometimes life can feel like a nightmare that never ends but there's nothing we can do but smile and get through it." - Chad Tepper

Throughout the years tatted, ex-pro skater - Chad Tepper - has showcased his larger-than-life personality through stuntman-like antics and gnarly skateboard tricks, earning him over 4 Million followers across socials. Shifting focus to his true passion, making music and building a legacy in the alternative world, he's taken critical steps towards reaching his goals.

2021 saw milestones for Tepper, boasting dream collaborations with Simple Plan, Travie McCoy and Cheat Codes; all acts that he grew up listening to and influence the artist he is today. Already seeing streams in the millions - over 15 million this past year alone - his talents have been recognized by industry majors such as Apple 1, Spotify, Lyrical Lemonade, & KROQ among others.

Hitting the studio for the first time 4 years ago, the singer is proving to be our generation's next authentic rock star. Tepper's all-or-nothing mindset and flair for storytelling make him a natural in the alt/rock scene, with signing to Epitaph Records marking yet another huge breakthrough in artist's career. He's since released a handful of singles under the punk/alternative curator; tongue-in-cheek Y2K inspired "don't wanna die," and emotional alt-rock ballad "my ex" ft. Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan.

Watch the new music video here:

