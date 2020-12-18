Centricity Music Named Top Christian Albums Imprint For Third Consecutive Year

For the third consecutive year, Centricity Music is No. 1 on the Billboard Top Christian Albums Imprints year-end chart. Known for its commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, the label's Lauren Daigle had another stellar year topping the overall Top Christian Artists Billboard chart as her labelmates Unspoken and Chris Renzema received significant sales growth this year as well.

With new music coming in 2021 from Renzema, as well as Apollo LTD, North Point Worship, Coby James and more, as well as this week's release of Jordan Feliz's highly anticipated third album, Say It, Centricity Music is poised to again build upon its historical successes in the new year.

Centricity Music's purpose is to enable its artists to reach out to the world with their craft. "We have the privilege of partnering with an incredible roster of creators who make us excited to work every day," says Steve Ford, Centricity Music General Manager. "There has been a lot of hard work put in by the entire team, making sure that we didn't lose focus during this crazy year. To see that hard work rewarded again is a sign that we must be doing something right."

With its artists and Centricity Publishing songwriters receiving fifteen 2020 GMA Dove Awards Nominations and taking home three Dove Awards, all the latest Centricity Music news and more information can be found at www.centricitymusic.com, Facebook and Instagram.

Centricity is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Apollo LTD, Caitie Hurst, Chris Renzema, Coby James, Jason Gray, Jonny Diaz, Jordan Feliz, Lauren Daigle, Neon Feather, North Point Worship, PEABOD and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization, and they like it that way. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more information on Centricity Music, visit www.centricitymusic.com.