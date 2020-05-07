Cecile Believe Releases Third Single 'Made In Heaven'

Today, Cecile Believe released her third single "Made In Heaven" from her debut EP Made in Out Heaven out tomorrow, May 8th.

Listen to the song below!

The title came about when Believe misread a friend's tattoo, she tells us "'Made in Heaven' was the last song I made for the EP and I wrote it right after I decided I wanted to call the EP Made In Heaven. The title came after I misread someone's tattoo, it actually read Made in Korea (they were Korean) but I thought WOW what a bold, empowering statement, to brand yourself in that way, to be made in heaven. It was hot, cheeky, and pointed to the divine in everyone. The record has dark moments and there is sadness in it, but I knew I wanted that to be the overarching idea of the record, the thing that people were left with."

Made in Heaven is her first release since working with Sophie on her GRAMMY nominated album. Previously released singles "Last Thing He Said To Me In Person" and "Pick Up The Phone" gave us a window in what we can expect from the new project. Nylon described the latter as a "pulsing, flickering dance number that you won't be getting out of your head anytime soon."

In 2017, Cecile relocated to Los Angeles from Montréal, ready to open a collaborative chapter to her craft. Among the results was her involvement on SOPHIE's Grammy-nominated album Oil Of Every Pearl's Un-Insides. Co-writer and vocalist on the album, Cecile earned widespread critical acclaim including from Pitchfork who wrote "The greatest emotional load is carried by Believe's towering lead vocal, which boldly walks a tightrope stretched between the deeply affecting and the over-the-top."

On Made in Heaven, Cecile uses a painter's approach to sonics, exploiting the bones of pop to push new forms that are at once familiar and foreign. Edges are blurred, and a soft focus is created. Unconcerned with genre, these songs are propelled by expression, sensuality and a committed search for freedom. Languid, spatial soundscapes bring the audience through scenes of longing, release, euphoria and pure pop buoyancy. Despite dark passages, Made In Heaven is emphatically positive, pointing to the stars for ultimate guidance, urging the audience to remember the beauty of life.





Related Articles View More Music Stories