Caylee Hammack Releases New Track 'The Hill'

Like a white flag waved by a weary soul, Capitol Records Nashville’s Caylee Hammack’s vulnerable new song “The Hill,” is out now. The singer/songwriter and powerhouse vocalist wrote the track alongside Tenille Townes and Logan Wall, while recruiting John Osborne (Brothers Osborne) to produce, laying the groundwork for her next project. Fusing her sonic influences from the classic foothill bluegrass of the Appalachian mountains and the celtic echoes from her time in the Scottish Highlands, Hammack enters her new creative era with a scarred yet open heart, sharing her formative tales of love and loss.

“‘The Hill’ is written from a place of a sad surrender, like a white flag being waved by a broken arm. It's the battle that feels like the end of the war of love with this person, but you're not quite ready for it to all end,” said Hammack. “So you finally just surrender, not caring whether you were right or they were right, you just don't want to lose the person on The Hill you were fighting on.”

Like battle stories told over an open flame, Hammack released a music video to accompany the track, showcasing a love facing an internal tug of war, and the ultimate decision of their fate together. Directed by David O’ Donahue and shot in Nunelly, Tennessee, the music video is available to watch HERE.

About Caylee Hammack

Capitol Nashville “songwriter/producer/full-throttle vocalist” (HITS) Caylee Hammack has carved a place for herself in country music, acclaimed as an artist who “bleeds creativity, fire and determination so completely that she’s a beacon in an industry of thousands” (The Tennessean). Now laying the groundwork for her next creative chapter, the rising star is rooted in fostering her most authentic sound, working alongside Brother Osborne’s John Osborne, together paying homage to the stories and characters that shaped her into the person she is today. Hammack released her debut record IF IT WASN’T FOR YOU with writer and producer credits for the entire project, earning high praise from critics, with Billboard declaring "Hammack deserves to be a star.” Tapping Chris Stapleton for a guest vocal on a new version of her deeply personal song “Small Town Hypocrite,” co-written and co-produced by Hammack, she garnered even more acclaim, with NPR and Esquire singling out the track as one of their “Best Songs of 2020.” Winning ACM “Music Event Of The Year,” with Miranda Lambert for “Fooled Around And Fell In Love,” Caylee Hammack has been noted as an “Artist To Watch” by outlets including The Bobby Bones Show, Rolling Stone and HITS Magazine for her “voice to move mountains” (Rolling Stone). For more information visit HERE.

