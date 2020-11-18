Cautious Clay Releases 'Dying in the Subtlety'

Acclaimed R&B singer, songwriter, producer, and multi- instrumentalist Cautious Clay has released his latest single, "Dying in the Subtlety," the second track from his upcoming debut album, set to drop in 2021. Stream below.



The video for "Dying in the Subtlety," which also premiered today, is directed by Haoyan of American and shot in and around Cautious Clay's home in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. The meaningful lyrics, at times expressing fear and frustration, are paired with a playful, energetic video (at one point including, with levity, a cardboard cutout cameo of actor Jason Statham in reference to the song's verse lyrics). Watch HERE.

Known for his poetic lyrics, Cautious Clay wrote his new single this past spring as a kind of conversation with himself, ultimately about miscommunication.



Cautious explains, "Dying in the Subtlety' is a look at what it means to lose sight of the bigger picture in the context of friendship and relationship dynamics. It examines how subtle moments of emotional uncertainty or exuberance can sometimes serve as false negatives or false positives. The song ultimately calls to attention the importance of being aware of these internal signals and being more long-sighted when evaluating who you choose to give love and meaningful attention to in an age of distraction."



"Dying in the Subtlety" follows the release of "Agreeable," the lead single off Clay's forthcoming album, which had its radio premiere on Bob Boilen's NPR show "All Songs Considered," as well as being added at Sirius XMU, picking up spins at KEXP, and landing #3 Most Added spot at Non-Comm / Specialty radio.



Also released during the pandemic, Cautious Clay participated in the collaborative single "Cheesin" with Remi Wolf, Still Woozy, Sophie Meiers, Claud, Melanie Faye and HXNS as well as "Reaching (ft. Alex Isley)," the latter of which was featured within the Season 4 premiere of Issa Rae's "Insecure."



In 2019, Cautious Clay released his third EP titled Table of Context preceded by RESONANCE and his debut EP, Blood Type, which included his breakout song "Cold War," lauded by TIME, NPR, The New York Times, Complex, The New Yorker and more. In addition to his own artist project Cautious Clay has collaborated as a writer and producer with many other notable artists including John Legend, Billie Eilish, John Mayer and Taylor Swift.



Cautious Clay's music combines R&B, hip-hop and experimental indie with bold, honest and soulful vocals; a voice The New Yorker says "seems to emote and connect without effort; it burrows warmly into acoustic guitar melodies and floats atop more maximalist backdrops."

Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Cautious Clay currently resides in Brooklyn, New York.

Photo Credit: John Daniel Powers

