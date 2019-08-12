'Casualty' Music Video by Lawrence Out Now

Breakout band Lawrence debuts the video for their song, "Casualty," which was produced by rapper, singer and songwriter Jon Bellion. Of the video, Lawrence says, "For the 'Casualty' music video, we wanted to set up a fun live-action video game with an obstacle course that is timed to the massive musical hits that make up the song's foundation. A bunch of cool lights and paint balloons later, we had a pretty cool music video."

Additionally, the group is wrapping up their extensive North America tour supporting Bellion. The run of shows included stops at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre, San Francisco's The Masonic, Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater, Philadelphia's The Metand more. Fans can purchase tickets at http://lawrencetheband.com/tour. See below for complete tour dates.

Last year, the band released their acclaimed album Living Room, which peaked at #2 on the iTunes R&B/Soul Chart. The record continues to receive critical praise-NPR's World Cafe proclaimed, "On the group's latest record, Living Room, Clyde and Gracie welcome new listeners and old fans into theirs, with the sounds of their childhood expressed through modern-day sounds," while Boing Boing furthered, "Lawrence's music is just incredibly fun, with that retro soul vibe, but infused with a modern pop sound." LADYGUNN added, "Lawrence is already a force to reckon with-and they're only getting started."

Clyde, 26, and Gracie, 22, have been writing songs and listening to countless Stevie Wonder, Randy Newman and Aretha Franklin records together in the living room of their family's New York City apartment since they were little kids. After years of playing together, they officially created Lawrence, an eight-piece soul-pop band comprised of musicians who happen to be their best friends from childhood and college. The keyboard-driven rhythm section and horns create dynamic arrangements to support Clyde and Gracie's lead vocals and melodies.

In addition to the band, Clyde and Gracie also work in other artistic fields. Clyde has composed songs and scores for films such as Miss Congeniality (2000), Music and Lyrics (2007), The Rewrite (2015), Landline (2017) and the upcoming Disney film Noelle(2019). At age six, Clyde was admitted as the youngest member to the Songwriters Guild of America. Gracie can be seen as a series regular in the role of Julie Gardner in the CBS All-Access murder mystery, "One Dollar" alongside John Caroll Lynch, Leslie Odom Jr. and Sturgill Simpson. Gracie has also appeared on Broadway in Brighton Beach Memoirs (2009) and in films such as The Sitter (2011), upcoming film Adam(premiered at Sundance 2019), Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009) and in television shows such as "The Good Wife" (2012), "The Americans" (2014) and "Younger" (2015).

Bellion got his start with a series of mixtapes featuring his original songs-all recorded in his parents' basement. He built a remarkable following by sharing his music directly with listeners, giving away more than 200,000 free downloads of 2014's The Definition and playing live for fans on two sold-out national tours. Also a sought-after collaborator, Bellion co-wrote and produced "Trumpets" for Jason Derulo and co-wrote the GRAMMY Award winning, 10x-Platinum hit "The Monster" for Eminem and Rihanna. He co-wrote and co-produced Christina Aguilera's recent single, "Fall in Line" featuring Demi Lovato.

