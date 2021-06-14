Carrie Underwood to Release 'My Savior: LIVE From The Ryman' Concert on DVD

Seven-time GRAMMY® Award winner and three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year Carrie Underwood has recorded her first-ever gospel LIVE performance DVD, My Savior: LIVE From The Ryman. The DVD will be released internationally on July 23 by Gaither Music Group in partnership with Capitol Records Nashville with distribution by Capitol Christian Music Group/Universal. Filmed at the celebrated Ryman Auditorium, known around the world as "The Mother Church of Country Music," the country music superstar brings her best-selling, critically-acclaimed studio album My Savior (Capitol Records Nashville) to life on that legendary stage with breathtaking performances of traditional gospel hymns Underwood grew up singing such as "Amazing Grace" and "How Great Thou Art."

"This is an album I have always wanted to record and I'm thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way," says Underwood of My Savior.

Other highlights of the Ryman concert include a duet with CeCe Winans, the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, on the classic hymn "Great Is Thy Faithfulness." Singer/songwriter Bear Rinehart, frontman of the rock band, NEEDTOBREATHE, also makes a special appearance, joining Underwood to sing on another traditional hymn, "Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus." Southern gospel and harmonica legend Buddy Greene and 10-time CMA Musician of the Year Mac McAnally, both of whom played on the album, also appear with Underwood. The DVD also features the time-honored classics "Because He Lives," "Just As I Am," "Victory In Jesus," "The Old Rugged Cross" and "Softly And Tenderly." My Savior: LIVE From The Ryman, a virtual live concert performance from the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, streamed live globally on Facebook on Easter Sunday, raising over $112,000 for Save the Children.

Additionally, on July 23, a TV special featuring performances from the My Savior: LIVE From The Ryman DVD will air on networks including PBS, DIRECTV, DISH TV, Circle TV, TBN, RFD-TV and more; and it will air in Canada on The Miracle Channel, Vision TV, Hope TV and CTS (Crossroads). The special will also air on GAITHERTV (Roku/Apple/Amazon) and on the Gaither TV YouTube Channel for a limited time beginning July 23.

Pre-orders of the My Savior: LIVE From The Ryman DVD bundled with the My Savior CD will begin on June 14 at Amazon, Walmart, Target, and other national retailers, in addition to www.gaither.com.