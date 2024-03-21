Carrie Underwood Adds Second Show in Hawai'i

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



8-time Grammy Award winner Carrie Underwood is coming to Hawai'i to perform her first local show ever! "An Evening With Carrie Underwood" will feature the beloved and multi-talented superstar performing in the Aloha State on July 19, 2024.

There will be no opening act, just Carrie Underwood performing her massive career-spanning hits in a spectacular stage show.

Carrie Underwood encompasses musical genres from country to gospel, rock and beyond, packing arenas around the world with her powerhouse vocals. She has sold more than 85 million records worldwide, recorded 28 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), and has seven albums that are certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA.

She has won over 100 major awards including 8 GRAMMY Awards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year, 25 CMT Music Awards, 7 CMA Awards, and 17 American Music Awards.

The first 7 days of sales for this event will be online only. Sales during this period will be restricted to residents of Hawaiʻi, with residency determined by credit card billing address. Orders made by those outside Hawaiʻi will be cancelled and refunded without notice.