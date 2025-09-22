Carlos Santana Details 2026 Las Vegas Residency Dates at House of Blues

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Carlos Santana has revealed 2026 performances of An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM at House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Now in its 14th year, the shows are scheduled to take place in January, February and May 2026. Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the public Friday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. PT.

Citi is the official card of An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM at House of Blues. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit here.

Fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. PT. Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets are available by visiting House of Blues.com/Santana, MandalayBay.com, and Ticketmaster.com.

The popular VIP packages will be available for purchase with customizable experiences that include limited edition photos and specialty food and beverage packages featuring stage-side dining.

A portion of proceeds from all tickets sold benefits The Milagro Foundation. Milagro (“Miracle”) is a charitable foundation supporting underrepresented and vulnerable children and youth in the areas of arts, education and health. The Milagro Foundation was created in 1998 by Carlos Santana and his family to benefit children worldwide.

Another contribution goes to the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation. Founded in 1993, Music Forward Foundation accelerates real-life skills for youth using music as the bridge to success. By channeling the power of music, the foundation helps kids create pathways to productive, sustainable and fulfilling lives. Through music industry mentorships and access to music education, Music Forward Foundation removes the barriers between need and success. Learn more here.

2025 & 2026 Performances (all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.):

Sept. 2025: 24, 25, 27, 28 - on sale now

Nov. 2025: 5, 6, 8, 9, 12, 15, 16 - on sale now

Jan. 2026: 21, 22, 24, 25, 28, 29, 31 - just added!

Feb. 2026: 1 - just added!

May 2026: 13, 14, 16, 17, 20, 21, 23, 24 - just added!

About Carlos Santana

Carlos Santana is a ten-time GRAMMY and three-time Latin GRAMMY winner, he made history with Supernatural in 1999, earning nine GRAMMYs in a single night—including Album and Record of the Year. He is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a Kennedy Center Honoree, and a recipient of Billboard’s Century and Latin Music Lifetime Achievement Awards. Rolling Stone ranks him #11 on its list of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”

Santana recently marked the 50th anniversaries of his groundbreaking album Abraxas and his iconic Woodstock performance, as well as 25 years of Supernatural. His latest album Sentient features collaborations with Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson, Miles Davis, DMC, and Cindy Blackman Santana. The feature documentary CARLOS, produced by Sony Music Entertainment and Imagine Documentaries, premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival and is now streaming globally. His Las Vegas residency at House of Blues, now in its 14th year, continues to thrill audiences.

Photo credit: Denise Truscello