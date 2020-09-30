Carlos Ponce Joins AIRE Radio Networks Artistas360 Platform

The latest celebrity to join their marketing platform.

AIRE Radio Networks, the largest minority certified audio network announced today that Puerto-Rican born, Latin superstar, Carlos Ponce, is the latest celebrity to join its marketing partnership platform, Artistas360. Artistas360 is designed to connect Latin celebrities and music artists, with brands for the development and execution of culturally relevant audio, digital and live music campaigns.

"Carlos Ponce is one of the most versatile, iconic Latin superstars in the entertainment industry and we couldn't be more excited to have him join Artistas360," said Elisa Torres, EVP, AIRE Radio Networks. "Connecting Latin music and entertainment fans with the brands and stars they love is the purpose behind Artistas360. We're honored to work with Carlos, who is talented beyond measure, on the development of new and engaging content for all U.S. Hispanics - especially as we navigate through the unprecedented challenges of 2020."

"I'm thrilled to be working with AIRE and SBS on supporting our people with uplifting content and experiences during a time when they need it the most," said Carlos Ponce. "SBS/AIRE have shown their unwavering commitment to Hispanics in the U.S. and Puerto Rico through all of their multimedia properties. I can't wait to work with them through the Artistas360 platform."

AIRE Radio Networks will lead the collaboration between Carlos Ponce and brands who seek to connect with the coveted US Hispanic community. AIRE will also develop and manage all Artistas360 marketing strategies across Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS) radio stations, AIRE Radio Networks, LaMusica digital platform and SBS Entertainment.

Carlos Ponce joins the Queen of Reggaeton, Ivy Queen, Zion & Lennox, J Alvarez and many others, as some of biggest names that represent the Latin music and entertainment within the Artistas360 portfolio.

Connecting brands with Latin artists and music fans happens here at SBS.

