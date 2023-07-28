Cardi B Joins Offset on 'Jealousy' Single

Taraji P Henson (Baby Boy, “Empire”) is featured in the music video, plus cameo appearances by all of Offset’s children.

Offset’s "Jealousy" ft. Cardi B – the first single from the GRAMMY®-nominated superstar’s forthcoming album – was released today by Motown Records.

Hip hop’s first couple directly address recent internet speculation about their relationship on the incendiary new track, which samples Three 6 Mafia’s “Jealous Ass Bitches.” Offset and Cardi wrote “Jealousy” with OZ (Drake, DJ Khaled), Boi-1da (Drake, Nicki Minaj) and Jahaan Sweet (Drake, Jon Batiste), who produced.

A tribute to the classic 2001 film Baby Boy, the official video for “Jealousy” is full of love and drama. Shot in Los Angeles, it features Offset, Cardi and award-winning actress Taraji P Henson (Baby Boy, “Empire”) plus cameo appearances by all of Offset’s children. Offset and J3K Logistics, his production company, produced and directed the video. Offset teased “Jealousy” with this video clip, which was inspired by James Brown’s infamous 1988 CNN interview. Oscar® winner Jamie Lee Curtis plays the role of the reporter.  

Last weekend, Offset performed at Rolling Loud Miami, where Cardi joined him to perform “Clout” and Migos’ “MotorSport.” The 3x Platinum “Clout” ft. Cardi B – which appeared on Offset’s debut solo album, 2019’s Father of 4 – received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rap Performance, marking his first nod for his solo work and following Migos’ nominations for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Preparing to launch this new era of his career, Offset spoke with reporters from Variety in a wide-ranging interview that delves into his forthcoming album, family life and forming Migos with childhood friends Quavo and Takeoff. “This is me going full-fledged into my solo career,” Offset told Variety. “I’m coming through, bustin’ through the door. It’s all set, my next chapter. It’s my time.”

Watch Offset and Cardi B's new music video featuring Taraji P Henson here:



