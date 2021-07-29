Capitol Music Group and Virgin Launch New Label Partnership With Range Media Partners

Range Media Partners, one of the world's leading music, film and television management companies, has entered into a worldwide distribution agreement with Capitol Music Group (CMG) and Virgin Music & Artist Label Services (Virgin). The deal spans all physical and digital distribution channels, and will focus on releases under a new label, entitled Range Music. For Range Media, and the Music Division helmed by Managing Partners Matt Graham, Tyler Henry, Jack Minihan, Melissa Ruderman, Chris Thomas and Evan Winiker, as well as Partners Michele Harrison, Greg Johnson and Rachel Douglas, the announcement comes on the heels of major leadership expansions, as well as creative and digital shared services hires.

"Range Media Partners is a home for creators and managers alike," stated Range Media Partners Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Matt Graham. "As a collective of experienced managers who came from across the industry's best companies, we benefit from a diversity of ideas, tastes and relationships that help to create a tremendous multiplier effect for our management clients and any artists that we partner with at our new Range Music label. We endeavor to provide a safe harbor for artists and managers to grow and take advantage of our ample resources across the entire entertainment landscape."

According to CMG Chairman & CEO Jeff Vaughn and CMG President and COO Michelle Jubelirer, "We are excited to be partnering with the great executive talent at Range Media Partners on our new venture, Range Music, that will be devoted to artist development and utilize the best of Virgin and Capitol to achieve our goals."

Virgin President Jacqueline Saturn said, "Through our new partnership with Range, we can take advantage of Virgin's ability to execute artist-friendly recording agreements and expedite the signing process, enabling us to focus on breaking artists and enhancing the careers of established talent, together.

In addition to benefiting newly signed artists, this partnership is designed to greatly expand the global reach and resources available to Range Media Partners and the talented musicians they represent. Range will draw upon Virgin's extensive label services for commercial support, radio promotion and more. Range talent that may be concluding existing record contracts will be able to utilize Range Music as a potential new avenue. Alongside the music division, Range represents a wide range of talent across the film and TV industries, and will now be able to provide unique opportunities within sync, licensing and streamline soundtracks for their roster of nearly 50 filmmakers.

Range Media Partners is committed to a bespoke, hands-on, diversified and 360 approach in serving the wide range of talent they represent, including actors such as Emilia Clarke, Bradley Cooper, Gabrielle Union, Michael Fassbender, Tom Hardy, Ramy Youssef, Taron Edgerton, and Keira Knightley, directors including Michael Bay, M. Night Shyamalan and Alma Har'el, and musicians Mariah Carey, Jack Harlow, Wale, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Justin Tranter, MAX, Midland, HARV, Nova Wav, Sean Douglas, D Smoke, DAYA and many more to be announced soon.

This agreement will not only offer new resources and opportunities to Range Media Partners' music clients, but to developing artists that the companies' managers are passionate about helping mentor, as well as offering further synergistic support to the talent across their film and TV departments. Additionally, Range Media Partners is structured so that each manager is a financial stakeholder, and therefore, all managers will be shareholders in this Range Music venture, invested not only professionally, but also financially in the success of its talent.