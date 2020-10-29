Camille Trust Releases Transparent New Single 'Love Myself'

Her first new track since the release of “Queen Savage” nearly a year ago.

Camille Trust has released her vulnerable new single "Love Myself" - Listen below. Her first new track since the release of "Queen Savage" nearly a year ago, "Love Myself" follows the blueprint of much of Trust's raw and emotionally-charged catalog, which often sees her wearing her paper heart right on her sleeve. Admitting "I wish that I could tell you that I know how to love you, but I don't even know how to love myself" in the song's confessional chorus, "Love Myself" transparently recounts Trust's personal growth following a substantial breakup and her realization that self-worth is as valuable in a relationship as the love we receive.

"'Love Myself' was born from the realization that one must be right within themselves before they can we ready to love someone else. The importance of the realization of one's own worthiness is everything I stand behind and feel is a necessary component to life," shares Trust. "I wrote this song after a heavy break-up. One of those break-ups where you still love each other, but you both have some self-work to do."

Leaning into her ability to articulate and normalize her anguish has pushed Time Magazine to put her in her own category of heartache, stating that "there are breakup songs, and then there's New-York-based singer-songwriter Camille Trust telling you about her breakup in song." Billboard felt similarly, gushing that Trust's "unyielding voice that makes you ache with her, but in the most beautifully captivating way possible."

Trust - who has gathered nearly 2.5 million streams organically, without help or push from a label - has performed with Shawn Mendes on Saturday Night Live and MTVs Video Music Awards, headlined Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's election night celebration party, is a member of the Resistance Revival Chorus who appeared alongside Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day, Bebe Rexha, and Julia Michaels during Kesha's moving performance of "Praying" at the 2018 Grammy Awards, and has caught the attention of Paper, Nylon, ASOS, Paste, PopDust, DuJour, and more. You can dive deeper into the world of Camille Trust by watching her videos for "Lose You," "Move On," "Scandalous," and "Lavender."

Listen to "Love Myself" here:

