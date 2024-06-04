Calum Scott to Embark on 'The Songbook So Far Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This October, multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter Calum Scott will embark on “The Songbook So Far Tour” — a headlining run of North America, including stops at major cities across the U.S.

Tickets for the tour will be available beginning with an artist pre-sale launching tomorrow, June 5, at 10 a.m. local time and continuing through Thursday, June 6, at 11:59 p.m. local time. With additional pre-sales running throughout the week, the general on-sale for “The Songbook So Far Tour” begins on Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m. local time.

Kicking off on October 3 at MTELUS in Montreal and wrapping up on October 15 at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland, CA, the long-awaited “The Songbook So Far Tour” marks Calum’s first North American outing since the “Bridges World Tour” — a 2022 global headlining run in support of his sophomore album Bridges. With support from fast-rising Irish singer/songwriter Cian Ducrot on most dates, “The Songbook So Far Tour” also includes stops at iconic venues like The Beacon Theatre in New York City. See below for the full list of tour dates and venues.

Says Calum, “I’m so excited to finally announce that I am bringing ‘The Songbook So Far’ shows to North America this fall! I have some of my fondest memories of touring in America & Canada so I cannot wait to bring you what I feel is my best show yet, showcasing music from my debut & sophomore albums and sprinklings of my new upcoming third album!! I will be bringing the amazing Cian Ducrot as my opener too so don’t miss out! I would absolutely love to see you there!”

On Thursday, June 6, Live Nation and Ticketmaster pre-sales — along with all local pre-sales, promoter pre-sales, and venue pre-sales — will launch at 10 a.m. local time and end at 11:59 p.m. local time. For further information, visit HERE.

With his latest live experience including performing at stadiums across Asia and Europe as support for Ed Sheeran’s extended “Mathematics Tour,” Calum delivers an emotionally charged and life-affirming live show that spotlights his stunning vocal work. Known for creating an incredibly close connection with the crowd, he’ll pack “The Songbook So Far Tour” setlist with selections from his acclaimed catalog, including his gold-certified debut album Only Human (a 2018 LP featuring his 5X platinum smash “You Are The Reason” and 3X platinum cover of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own”) as well as Bridges (featuring soul-stirring hits like “Rise,” “Biblical,” and “If You Ever Change Your Mind”). Thanks in no small part to the tremendous emotional power of his songs, Calum has amassed nearly 10 billion combined global streams to date.

Calum Scott “The Songbook So Far” North American Tour Dates

October 3 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS*

October 4 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall*

October 6 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre*

October 9 - New York, NY - The Beacon Theatre*

October 10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia*

October 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern*

October 14 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre*

October 15 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Theater

*With support from Cian Ducrot

ABOUT CALUM SCOTT

With the arrival of his 2018 debut album Only Human, U.K.-based singer/songwriter Calum Scott landed at No. 1 on the iTunes album chart in over 20 countries around the world, approaching 10 billion total global streams and counting. Now certified platinum or gold in 21 countries, Only Human includes his five-times-platinum smash “You Are The Reason,” a track that cracked the top 25 on Spotify’s US Viral 50 and hit the top 10 on iTunes single charts in 38 countries. The album also features Calum’s stripped-back, three-times-platinum cover of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own,” which earned a Brit Award nomination in the category of Best British Single and has amassed over one billion streams globally. His first new music since Only Human, “Biblical” marked an exciting evolution of Calum’s artistry, infusing even more raw emotion into his soulful and timeless sound. The piano-laced ballad served as the first single from his acclaimed sophomore album Bridges, which arrived in June 2022. Bridges also features Calum’s hit singles “Heaven” (a breathtaking tribute to living in the moment by surrendering to love), “If You Ever Change Your Mind” (a bittersweet but empowered piece produced by Greg Kurstin), and “Rise” (hailed by Rolling Stone as “one of the 50 Most inspirational LGBTQ Songs of All Time”). Over the last few years, Calum’s songs have appeared on countless TV shows (including “American Idol,” “The Voice,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and many more). His television performances include “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “Good Morning America,” “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” “Dancing With The Stars,” and the “The TODAY Show,” among others. In addition, Calum has garnered acclaim from outlets including Billboard (who praised his “stunningly pure voice”), The Huffington Post (who stated that “Scott makes an impressive splash…compelling”), and Rolling Stone (who declared that “[Scott] can give any listener chills”). Calum’s latest single “Lighthouse” is out now. Calum recently brought his upbeat energy and powerhouse vocals to The Garfield Movie (Original Motion Picture) Soundtrack with the film’s original single, “Then There Was You” out now. Having recently set out with Ed Sheeran for his extended Mathematics Tour of Asia and Europe, Calum will perform at European festivals throughout the summer and embark on his own The Songbook So Far Tour this fall.

Photo credit: Tom Cockram & Tom Bailey

Comments