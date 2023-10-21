Calum Scott and Zoe Wees Share Duet Version of 'At Your Worst'

Multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter Calum Scott and platinum-selling German recording artist Zoe Wees share a new duet version of his radiant new single “At Your Worst”— listen HERE. One of the most up-tempo and high-energy tracks to date from the globally beloved British artist, “At Your Worst” blends Calum and Zoe's soulful vocals for a candid and compassionate look at loving yourself and others despite the many imperfections we all possess.

Listen here:

Arriving on the heels of “Whistle” — his chart-climbing collaboration with producer/DJ/multi-instrumentalist Jax Jones — “At Your Worst” marks Calum's first solo single since the mid-2022 release of his acclaimed sophomore album Bridges. In bringing the beat-driven track to life, Calum worked with co-writers/producers Digital Farm Animals (Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Jonas Brothers/Marshmello) and Jon “MAGS” Maguire (Calum's longtime collaborator and co-writer on his platinum-certified smash “You Are The Reason”), dreaming up a breezy but hard-hitting sound graced with lush guitar work and brightly hypnotic synth tones. And while the song serves as a bold departure from the piano-driven balladry of past hits like “Biblical” (the lead single from Bridges), “At Your Worst” remains rooted in the raw sincerity, sophisticated sense of melody, and warm but powerful vocal presence that have defined Calum's music since his gold-certified debut album Only Human (a 2018 release that's now surpassed 13 billion combined global streams).

Now making the rounds across Europe, Calum recently added “At Your Worst” to his captivating live set. He first performed the track live as part of the “Bridges World Tour,” a global run that kicked off with his summer 2022 headline tour of North America (including immediately sold-out dates in major cities like New York City and Boston). Calum will also support Ed Sheeran on his extended “Mathematics Tour” of Asia in Europe in 2024. For more info on Calum's upcoming tour dates, visit: https://www.calumscott.com/.

ABOUT CALUM SCOTT

With the arrival of his 2018 debut album Only Human, U.K.-based singer/songwriter Calum Scott landed at No. 1 on the iTunes album chart in over 20 countries around the world, amassing over 13 billion total global streams and counting. Now certified platinum or gold in 21 countries, Only Human includes his platinum-selling smash “You Are The Reason,” a track that cracked the top 25 on Spotify's US Viral 50 and hit the top 10 on iTunes single charts in 38 countries. The album also features Calum's stripped-back, platinum-certified cover of Robyn's “Dancing On My Own,” which earned a Brit Award nomination in the category of Best British Single and has amassed over one billion streams globally. His first new music since Only Human, Calum's track “Biblical” marked an exciting evolution of his artistry, infusing even more raw emotion into his soulful and timeless sound. The piano-laced ballad served as the first single from his acclaimed sophomore album Bridges, which arrived in June 2022. Bridges also features Calum's hit singles “Heaven” (a breathtaking tribute to living in the moment by surrendering to love), “If You Ever Change Your Mind” (a bittersweet but empowered piece produced by Greg Kurstin) and “Rise” which Rolling Stone named “one of the 50 Most inspirational LGBTQ Songs of All Time.” Over the last few years, Calum's songs have appeared on countless TV shows (including “American Idol,” “The Voice,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” “Grey's Anatomy,” and many more). His television performances include “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “Good Morning America,” “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” “Dancing With The Stars,” and the “The TODAY Show” among others. Calum has garnered acclaim from outlets including Billboard (who hailed his “stunningly pure voice”), The Huffington Post (who stated that “Scott makes an impressive splash…compelling”) and Rolling Stone (who said “(Scott) can give any listener chills.”)

ABOUT ZOE WEES

Finding strength in creating music, German recording artist Zoe Wees uses her music as a form of therapy for herself and her fans. Garnering over 3 billion global streams and a series of accolades, including her break-out single "Control" reaching gold and platinum status across Europe and the US, Zoe's empowering music sets the tone for what's to come. Mixing her personal style and her inspirations to define herself as an artist, Zoe's dark pop sound has led her to US TV performances on the “American Music Awards,” The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden”. In addition, Zoe has also received praise from multiple outlets such as Billboard, PopSugar, American Songwriter, and more. Now, Zoe is heading into her next chapter with her debut album, Therapy, to be released on November 3rd which showcases her transformative journey as she touches on the concept of finding solace and navigating one's life challenges.