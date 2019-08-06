C.W. Stoneking Announces First North American Tour in 2 Years

C.W. Stoneking has announced his first North American tour in two years. The celebrated Australian songsmith recently relocated to Nashville, a perfect fit for the musician's soft drawl, Southern spirit, and expansive musical vocabulary. The solo headline run kicks-off on August 30th in St. Louis before traversing the rest of the Midwest, Canada and the East Coast - including a one-off supporting Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats on August 31st and stops at Schuba's in Chicago and the Bell House in Brooklyn, NY.



Southern American music has always run deep through Stoneking's veins, with sounds of days past ingrained in his musical DNA. His capacity to seamlessly blend American roots, blues, and New Orleans Jazz with elements of early rock n' roll, country and calypso into his complex and often humorous storytelling has captivated both press and peers alike. Following an Australian tour together last year, Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme teamed up with Stoneking for a Christmas Charity duet of "Silent Night" and interviewed him on Episode #36 of his Beats 1show The Alligator Hour. Jack White also featured Stoneking on his 2018 album Boarding House Reach - utilizing his penchant for bringing odd stories to life on the LP's spoken word piece "Abulia and Akrasia."



"If I could ever trade my speaking voice with a person, it would be C.W Stoneking. He just sounds like he's from a ghost ship in the middle of monster island to me. It's just beautiful." - Jack White (triple j)



As Stoneking continues to tour in support of his 2014 LP Gon' Boogaloo - an electric guitar filled left-turn from his previous parlor guitar, banjo and brass releases - he's grabbed praise from the likes PRI, who noted the album as being "incredibly well-crafted and true to both musical style and recording techniques of prewar blues in the South" and XPN who called it "a collection of upbeat, raw, visceral blues songs that not only takes you back in time, but straight to the dance floor." During an interview with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly, Stoneking traces the genesis of his unique style back to a two-album cassette tape he once owned "one side of it was a compilation of Texas blues out of, like, the 1950s, and the other side was a '20s and '30s blues artist and guitar player. As a guitar player, I was always impressed with those sort of early ways of playing the guitar in the blues era."



C.W. Stoneking's solo headline tour kicks-off at the end of this month, all confirmed dates can be found below with more to be announced. Stream Gon' Boogaloo HERE, and please stay tuned to www.cwstoneking.com for all up-to-date information on new music and tour dates.

C.W. Stoneking Confirmed Tour Dates



8/30 @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room in St. Louis, MO

8/31 @ Rust Belt in East Moline, IL w/ Nathaniel Rateliff

9/1 @ The Great Midwestern Hootenanny @High Noon Saloon in Madison, WI

9/6 @ Bishop in Bloomington, IN

9/8 @ Schuba's in Chicago, IL

9/9 Deluxe Fluxx @ Detroit, MI

9/10 @ Ottawa Tavern in Toledo, OH

9/12 MOTR Pub in Cincinnati, OH

9/14 @ Grog Shop in Cleveland, OH

9/15 @ Spirit Lodge in Pittsburgh, PA

9/16 @ Rec Room in Buffalo, NY

9/17 @ Rivoli in Toronto, ON

9/18 @ 27 Club in Ottawa, ON

9/19 @ Bar Le Ritz in Montreal, QC

9/20 @ Arts Riot in Burlington, VT

9/21 @ Book and Bar in Portsmouth, NH

9/22 @ The Foundry in West Stockbridge, MA

9/23 @ Haymarket Lounge in Boston, MA

9/24 @ The Colony in Woodstock, NY

9/25 @ Bell House in Brooklyn, NY

9/26 @ Chameleon Club in Lancaster, PA

9/27 @ Joe Squared in Baltimore, MD

9/29 @ Pie Shop in Washington, DC

9/30 @ Richmond Music Hall in Richmond, VA

10/1 @ Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte, NC

10/2 @ Mothlight in Asheville, NC

10/4 @ Pilot Light in Knoxville, TN

10/5 @ JJ's Bohemia in Chattanooga, TN

10/6 @ Food Court (Mammal Gallery) in Atlanta, GA





