Indie Songstress Liz Brasher Releases Sophomore Effort 'Baby Damn'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Singer-songwriter LIZ BRASHER has released her much-anticipated sophomore album, Baby Damn.

Recorded at the legendary Sunset Sound studio with famed producer Joe Chiccarelli and an all-star group of musicians, including Matt Chamberlain (drums), Sean Hurley (bass), Roger Manning (keys) and David Levita (guitar). My Morning Jacket’s Carl Broemel (pedal steel), Bones UK’s Carmen Vandenberg (guitar) and Oliver Kraus (cello) were enlisted during the overdubbing process. Brasher harnessed the angst she felt in Memphis and subsequent rebirth in Southern California to create a body of work that is intimately bold. The compelling musical journey is her first following a new partnership with the Los Angeles-based independent label, Blue Élan Records.

Known for her soulful blend of gospel, rock and blues, Brasher is celebrated for crafting passionately charged songs that explore themes of love and identity. With her powerful and evocative voice, Brasher showcases those themes while embracing the changes in her life. After deciding to change courses on her personal journey, she relocated from Memphis, TN to her new home in Southern California, using the change of scenery as her musical inspiration, exploring her rebirth both physically and mentally.

Brasher’s upbringing holds a central place to both her music and her songwriting. Half Dominican, half Italian and also Southern, Brasher makes her own kind of music that’s rooted in rock’n‘roll. Her influences are deep and expansive, pulling from the likes of Mahalia Jackson to Bob Dylan, and Amy Winehouse to Jack White. Her debut album, Painted Image, was embraced by NPR, Rolling Stone and Billboard to name a few, and she has toured with legendary artists from The Psychedelic Furs to Blondie.

Photo credit: Piper Ferguson

Play Broadway Games