Matt B to Release New EP 'AMANZI'; Shares New Single 'My Light'

GRAMMY-nominated global artist Matt B has revealed the details of his forthcoming EP AMANZI, out June 21st via Vitae Records.

Translating to ‘water’ in the African language of Zulu, AMANZI marks a new chapter in Matt’s career as he surrenders to the restorative and healing energy of natural elements.

Matt also shares the heartfelt devotional single “My Light” which reflects on the journey of finding a life partner and celebrates the profound love shared between that perfect match. Directed by his wife, manager, and producer Angela Benson, the accompanying scenic visual shows Matt at the beach, joined by a dancer from The Chocolate Drops, as he sings about finally finding that special someone.

On the single Matt says, “We all are in search of love or a relationship with deeper meaning. Throughout our journey of life, this is one of the most difficult things to find. When that perfect someone crosses paths with you, it’s like everything just clicks all at once. All of the other relationships prior to meeting this person mean nothing. All you want is for this person to be yours. This record represents that deep admiration and expressing the love that you feel for them.”

“I wanted the video to express a sense of longing,” he adds. “The water represents renewal and cleansing. The dancer’s elegant and almost ritualistic moves not only represent the light that I see and feel in my heart towards the person I love but also a renewed sense of personal being and awareness.”

“My Light” will be featured alongside the previously released upbeat and lighthearted “Need Some Wine” and the sensual “My Way” on the forthcoming EP. AMANZI follows his 2023 critically acclaimed Afrobeats album ALKEBULAN (pronounced al-kee-boulan), a powerful display of Matt’s artistry as he aims to build a bridge of unity between his Motherland and America, which debuted on six Billboard charts including Top New Artist Albums, Top Albums, Top Current Album Sales, and on Digital Albums. Meaning “Mother of Mankind," the album offers a culturally rich listening experience infused with African elements such as conga shakers, djembe and bougarabou drums, and call-and-response singing, elevating the soundscape he has so brilliantly captured with his various Afro-inspired releases.

Recognized for his artistry and cultural contributions, Matt was named the 2023 Artist of the Year by The Los Angeles Tribune who called ALKEBULAN “…an audacious journey through sound, history, and soul...an invitation to experience the art of a man who is not only reshaping the contours of genre but is also redefining the power of music to connect us to our past and propel us into our future.” While the project first started as a way for Matt to search for his identity and come to terms with his purpose as both a person and artist, ALKEBULAN ultimately reignited the spark needed to fuel his creativity unlike ever before as he rediscovered his purpose and love for music.

ABOUT MATT B

Known for his romantically-driven R&B music, Matt B has cemented himself as a bona fide talent and a force to be reckoned with. The Chicago native and Los Angeles-based songsmith has built a worldwide fanbase with his chart-topping singles and albums including his debut US album, EDEN, which featured production from GRAMMY-Award Winner Bryan-Michael Cox (Mariah Carey, Usher, Mary J. Blige) and Tricky Stewart (Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Rihanna) and landed in the Top 40 on Billboard’s R&B Albums, Digital Albums, Heatseekers, and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Charts. In 2022, Matt B earned his first GRAMMY nomination for Best Global Music Performance with his hit “Gimme Love” featuring Eddy Kenzo. To date, Matt B has garnered over 12 million streams and media support from the likes of GRAMMY.com, The FADER, Consequence, SPIN, 1883 Magazine, Rolling Out, UPROXX, Singersroom, and AllHipHop among others.

AMANZI Track Listing

1. My Light

2. Loyal

3. Guangzhou

4. My Way

5. Need Some Wine

6. Need Some Wine (Remix) ft. JZyNO

Photo Credit: Angela Benson

