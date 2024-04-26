Dark Sky Alliance Drops 'Warm Inlet' As Second Single From Their Upcoming Album INTERDWELL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



There's a new group lighting up the amorphous ambient-acoustic-electronic music scene, despite its shadowy moniker, and today sees the release of their second single, "Warm Inlet." Dark Sky Alliance, is comprised of music industry veterans percussionist Jerry Marotta (Peter Gabriel, Indigo Girls), keyboardist Rupert Greenall (The Fixx), soundscaping synthesist Eric "the" Taylor, and cinematic sound-maestro guitarist David Helpling.

In reviewing the track, veteran reviewer Robin James writes, "A chimeric polyrhythmic groove in a mysterious ambient framework. You will hear Taos drums, shakers, percussion, analog and digital synthesizers, vocoder, grand piano, electric bass, guitar, trumpet, and Jamie West Oram of The Fixx also plays some of the electric guitars. The glow emerges and the percussion jumps into a steady upbeat pulse until the flow breaks into a new beatless moment where everything might have stopped. Next, the piano takes form and the cadence emerges again, with an easy start-pause groove and upbeat jazzy feeling. I am caught on the intricate beats, the vibrations flutter on the waves in and about, or maybe just a single wave, long and made of particles, when again everything pauses...followed by an infinite continuing series of such fine heavenly waves."

Interdwell, the upcoming album, is a vivid, inspiring odyssey throughout, a work that carries the listener from a sun-dappled lake to the furthest reaches of space and back again. The new group's first single soared on Spotify; Dark Sky Alliance is on the Spotted Peccary Music label.

Mastered by Howard Givens at Spotted Peccary PNW Studios, Interdwell will be available on May 17th as a CD, as well as for streaming and downloading, including high-resolution studio master formats. The album's bold and engaging graphic design is by Daniel Pipitone, Spotted Peccary Studios NE.

Spotted Peccary Music will host a Bandcamp Listening Party & Live Chat with Dark Sky Alliance on May 9th to listen to and discuss this new collaboration with fans and media. RSVP for the Listening Party in advance on Bandcamp (https://dark-sky-alliance.bandcamp.com/album/interdwell) and enjoy the video for "A Desert Mind" while you're there.

On release day, May 17th, Interdwell by Dark Sky Alliance will live stream throughout the day on Spotted Peccary's 24/7/365 streaming channel SPMLive. (https://linktr.ee/ambientelectronic.tv)

