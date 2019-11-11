CMT Music Premieres Blane Howard's Music Video 'Promise to Love Her'

When Arkansas native Blane Howard wrote "Promise to Love Her" it was never meant to be anything more than a simple gift. A gift that Howard surprised his bride, Megan, with on the morning of their wedding. Penning the song was, for him, less about writing a song, and more about translating his love for his wife into something they could always share, and it is one that most people will surely relate with. The song has quickly become his biggest success to date with more than 40 million streams across digital platforms. Shortly after the song's release, at his fans' behest, Blane and some friends created a video for the song, which included actual footage from his own wedding. While the original video has garnered more than 7.5 million views online, it was time to freshen it up for broadcast television. Last week, the official music video, featuring his wife, premiered on CMT Music and CMT.com.

"This song has touched so many people across the country and beyond, and I can't wait to see how many more it will touch by being on CMT. This new version of the video tells the story how I always wanted it told, and I think the viewers will enjoy it even more," said Howard.

The video was directed and produced by four-time CMT Video of the Year nominees, 1010 Creative's Steve Jawn and Dani Condon. "Promise to Love Her" was written by Howard with ACM Award winner Jordan Reynolds (Dan + Shay's "Tequila") and produced by GRAMMY, ACM, and CMA Award nominated producer Brad Hill (Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne).

Blane Howard embraces the sound he was raised on in Arkansas by infusing the styles of country music greats like Alan Jackson, Brooks and Dunn and Randy Travis with his own personal flair. His relatable lyrics, powerful vocals, and entertaining shows are winning him fans around the world. Today he is drawn toward the styles of artists like Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, and Brothers Osborne. All of these influences have made an impact on Blane's unique style of country, modern-traditional, mixing the authenticity of the 90s with the contemporary edge of today! Since graduating from Belmont University in 2010, Howard has had the privilege of opening shows for country icons including Blake Shelton, Josh Turner, Joe Nichols, Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins and many more. He has played venues of all sizes across the country, as well as all types of fairs and festivals. When Blane is not on the road, he stays busy writing new songs with fellow artists and songwriters in Nashville. Keep up to date with Blane at his website blanehoward.com





